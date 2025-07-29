29 July 2025
In every IT operations environment, the decisions made by technical engineers carry significant value. However, making timely decisions is even more critical to effectively contain or resolve issues. Often, engineers become overwhelmed by a high volume of recurring known issues, which can cloud their judgment when addressing high-priority incidents.
Many organizations use a combination of security information and event management (SIEM) and ticketing tools to automatically generate incidents when offenses are detected. These incidents are then assigned to the appropriate teams for resolution. When only a few incidents are triggered, managing them is straightforward. But when the number of incidents spikes, engineers are forced to sift through each one manually.
This task can be time-consuming and mentally exhausting. Incident descriptions are often filled with lengthy text and complex payload data, requiring not only patience but also a clear mental map of the environment and technical knowledge to fully understand the context of the issue. Engineers must not only interpret this data correctly but also identify and implement the precise fix.
Visiting the vendor’s support site for solutions often falls short. Vendor recommendations are often generic and might not account for environment-specific complexities. Truly resolving such issues requires a deep understanding of the client’s unique infrastructure, which is something a vendor cannot offer without context.
While threat communities are already visualizing attack sequences through historical events and predefined playbooks, why not apply a similar approach to incident descriptions? Instead of reading through lengthy and often complex incident text, we might visualize the key elements and relationships within the incident. This visualization would allow support teams to immediately understand the core issue without spending excessive time interpreting the full context.
But we’re not stopping there. We propose integrating a specialized agentic AI, trained specifically on the relevant product (for example, Forcepoint), by feeding it product knowledge such as KB articles, administration guides and troubleshooting documentation. We can also include environment-specific issues relevant to each client. This domain-specific AI can work alongside the main agentic AI, correlating the visualized incident graph with deep product knowledge and producing intelligent, context-aware suggestions for resolving the issue with precision.
This integration can also be extended to change activities. It provides change managers with better insights into the associated risks, potential impact and the likelihood of success or failure, enabling more informed approval decisions.
In modern IT and cybersecurity operations, incident handling often involves repetitive, time-sensitive tasks that consume expert resources. By integrating ServiceNow, AI-based normalization, graph-based visualization tools like Neo4j and orchestration frameworks like IBM watsonx®, we can build an intelligent, closed-loop incident automation system.
The goal of this framework is to reduce mean time to resolve (MTTR) by automating the full lifecycle of incident management from data extraction to automated response. Using agentic AI, this system would not only normalize and enrich incident data but also take context-aware actions based on product-specific knowledge. The following execution steps detail how this framework is done:
Pull the incidents from ServiceNow by using REST API endpoints. The ServiceNow Table API lets you read and write to any table (for example, incident, cmdb_ci and more)
Example:
GET https://<instance>.service-now.com/api/now/table/incident
For pulling the last 100 high priority open incidents:
GET /api/now/table/incident?
sysparm_query=priority=1^state!=7
&sysparm_fields=number,short_description,category,cmdb_ci,assignment_group,caller_id
&sysparm_limit=100
Tools used:
- Ansible®
- Postman
- Python
Using the preceding Python script, pull the incidents from the ServiceNow instance and also schedule this task as a periodic task to pull the data frequently.
Parameters and their purpose:
This diagram illustrates an automated incident response flow where agentic AI analyzes a DLP server log failure alert (from SIEM), leverages product knowledge and suggests potential root causes. Based on the AI's suggestions, a playbook is triggered to run remediation steps on the affected server.
You can use custom Python scripts to insert the normalized and enriched incident data into a Neo4j graph database for visualization. Once visualized, this structured data can be passed to an agentic AI, which leverages product knowledge to analyze the incident and provide intelligent suggestions or automated actions.
A DLP alert notifies that logs are no longer reaching the SIEM, potentially impacting security monitoring. In response, agentic AI initiates an automated remediation workflow. It first checks whether the DLP service is active, then inspects log flow to the SIEM. If any issues are found, the service is restarted and log transmission is revalidated.
Finally, the outcome of the entire process is documented and updated in the ticketing system for audit and follow-up. Agentic AI automatically completes the following tasks:
Define the scope of knowledge that agentic AI should learn. Then, feed it with product documentation, knowledge base articles, installation and configuration guides, troubleshooting procedures, component logs and training videos.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate® can be used to build agentic AI, enabling the integration of this knowledge along with other tools to extend its capabilities.
This approach to training agentic AI is more powerful, as it includes product-specific error logs, enabling the AI to stay aware of real-time issues with accurate timestamps. As a result, it can provide more precise and context-aware suggestions. By continuously resolving issues in a feedback loop, the AI can track the success rate of its recommendations and use that data to fine-tune its performance over time.
Doing so reduces dependency on the vendor by eliminating the need to submit debug logs and wait for their analysis and recommended next steps. It is also applicable to all the security tools and not specific to one.
The following steps define an automated incident response playbook designed for agentic AI. The playbook begins by checking the status of the DLP service; it then verifies whether logs are being sent to the SIEM. If logs are missing, it restarts the DLP service to restore log flow. This machine-readable YAML format can be executed through frameworks such as IBM watsonx Orchestrate and integrated into agentic AI for automated detection and remediation workflows.
1. Prepare the set of instructions for the playbook agent AI to follow in yaml or another machine-readable format.
2. Use the IBM watsonx Orchestrate framework to run the workflow sequence.
3. Load these yaml/machine-readable instructions into the agentic AI
Enable the execution of these instructions by using tools such as Ansible, PowerShell or others integrated with agentic AI. Also, you can loop specific playbooks or scripts for targeted issues and dynamically evaluate each step based on the execution outputs.
Note: Begin these steps in the QA environment and move them later to the production environment after improving the accuracy and implementation strategy.
These execution steps offer several advantages:
By integrating agentic AI with ServiceNow, graph databases like Neo4j and automation tools such as Ansible or PowerShell, we can dramatically streamline how incidents are identified, understood and resolved.
This end-to-end framework covers automated incident extraction and enrichment, as well as visualization and intelligent remediation. This not only reduces manual effort but also enhances the accuracy and speed of troubleshooting. Training agentic AI with domain-specific knowledge further strengthens its ability to deliver environment-aware recommendations, transforming it into a digital expert that grows smarter over time.
By orchestrating these intelligent workflows with products such as IBM watsonx, organizations can create a closed-loop system that continually learns, adapts and improves. This minimizes reliance on external vendors, reduces downtime and empowers IT teams to focus on high-value tasks.
Combining graph intelligence, automation and AI-driven decision-making marks a significant leap toward fully autonomous incident management that is proactive, contextual and truly transformative.
