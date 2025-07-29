In every IT operations environment, the decisions made by technical engineers carry significant value. However, making timely decisions is even more critical to effectively contain or resolve issues. Often, engineers become overwhelmed by a high volume of recurring known issues, which can cloud their judgment when addressing high-priority incidents.

Many organizations use a combination of security information and event management (SIEM) and ticketing tools to automatically generate incidents when offenses are detected. These incidents are then assigned to the appropriate teams for resolution. When only a few incidents are triggered, managing them is straightforward. But when the number of incidents spikes, engineers are forced to sift through each one manually.

This task can be time-consuming and mentally exhausting. Incident descriptions are often filled with lengthy text and complex payload data, requiring not only patience but also a clear mental map of the environment and technical knowledge to fully understand the context of the issue. Engineers must not only interpret this data correctly but also identify and implement the precise fix.

Visiting the vendor’s support site for solutions often falls short. Vendor recommendations are often generic and might not account for environment-specific complexities. Truly resolving such issues requires a deep understanding of the client’s unique infrastructure, which is something a vendor cannot offer without context.