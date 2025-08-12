Artificial Intelligence AI in Action

Revolutionizing fan engagement: How Fiducia AI and IBM Cloud Object Storage deliver real-time immersion

Fans and consumers crave immersive experiences. Whether it’s a personalized video from a favorite athlete, a branded moment during a live event, or an interactive 3D engagement, the magic happens when technology seamlessly fades into the background, and the moment takes center stage.

Fiducia AI makes that magic possible. It is powered by the high-performance backbone of IBM Cloud Object Storage, which allows it to transform fleeting interactions into lasting impact.

The experience economy meets intelligent infrastructure

Fiducia AI is at the forefront of the experience economy, enabling sports teams, brands, and enterprises to create immersive, personalized digital moments at scale. Their no-code platform empowers marketers and creatives to launch dynamic campaigns without writing a single line of code. This unlocks agility and creativity like never before.

Behind every seamless experience lies a sophisticated orchestration of data, media, and infrastructure. IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) stands out as a leader in scalable, durable, and secure storage. It provides the ideal foundation for managing the vast and dynamic data that powers these immersive digital moments.

SpeedShotX: The engine behind the magic

At the heart of the Fiducia AI platform is SpeedShotX, a proprietary engine that activates real-time experiences through digital triggers like QR Codes, Short Links and mobile app and web . These triggers instantly deliver high-resolution videos, AI-generated content, or interactive media experiences tailored to each user.

Imagine a fan scanning a QR code at a stadium or other venue and instantly receiving a personalized highlight reel featuring their favorite player. Or a consumer clicking a link in an email and unlocking a branded 3D experience. These moments are powered by SpeedShotX and fueled by IBM Cloud Object Storage.

Why IBM Cloud Object Storage?

Speed and scale are non-negotiable. In today’s data-driven world, especially in SaaS and enterprise systems, the ability to rapidly store, retrieve, and deliver content is vital. From massive video files and interactive 3D assets to documents and real-time data streams, storage needs to keep up with user expectations and application logic. Latency, scalability, and reliability directly impact the user experience and operational agility.

Fiducia AI selected IBM Cloud Object Storage for its ability to deliver unmatched performance, scalability, and security, which empowers seamless, real-time experiences. Features include:

  • Low-latency: Content loads instantly, even under peak demand.
  • Massive throughput: High-resolution media streams without buffering.
  • Global availability: Experiences are consistent across geographies.
  • Elastic scalability: Storage grows with demand: No bottlenecks, no compromises.

IBM Cloud Object Storage is more than a data repository; it’s a catalyst for real-time engagement and intelligent experiences.

Driving user experience through storage excellence

Today’s user experience (UX) is defined by speed, relevance, and immersion. Whether it's a fan engaging with branded video content or a consumer exploring a digital experience, the system's ability to deliver rich media instantly shapes perception and drives engagement. IBM Cloud Object Storage provides the high-performance foundation needed to ensure:

  • Faster load times
  • Seamless multimedia rendering
  • Instant personalization via contextual data

Behind the scenes: Storage architecture at scale

IBM Cloud Object Storage transforms raw data into immersive, narrative-rich experiences, including:

  • Contextual interactive overlays          
  • AI-generated videos
  • Brand and sponsor content for dynamic insertion
  • AR/VR and 3D models for immersive experiences   

With IBM Cloud Object Storage, assets are stored, accessed, and delivered with precision and speed.  

Training vision AI with high-payload image data—powered by IBM COS

Fiducia AI leverages IBM Cloud Object Storage not only for real-time engagement but also as the backbone for training high-precision vision AI models. These models are built using massive datasets of high-payload images. These images include logos, branded merchandise, athlete visuals, and in-game content across sports, fashion, industrial, and automotive sectors.

The training process is compute-intensive and data-rich. Teams ingest raw and labeled image data into IBM Cloud Object Storage (such as a snapped image of a fashion item) where it is securely stored and organized for efficient access. From there, the data is streamed into training pipelines running on high-throughput IBM Cloud instances, which enables rapid iteration and model refinement.

Once trained, models can be deployed to serve real-time experiences via Fiducia AI’s SpeedShotX engine. This includes:

  • Logo recognition in live streams
  • Product identification in consumer media
  • Automated content tagging across digital experiences
A detailed workflow diagram showcasing IBM's AI infrastructure. The image highlights key components such as IBM COS, GPU training, model storage, and real-time inference. Numeric specifications include 4 V100 GPUs, 32 vCPUs, and 240 GB RAM for IBM COS, among others. The diagram uses a clean and professional layout with labeled sections.

Security, compliance and confidence

In industries like sports, entertainment, and enterprise marketing, data security and compliance are essential. IBM Cloud Object Storage delivers enterprise-grade protection and reliability to meet these demands with confidence. Features include:

  • End-to-end encryption for data at rest and in transit
  • Granular identity and access controls to manage permissions across teams
  • Data durability and resilience aligned with enterprise-grade SLAs
  • Compliance with key regulatory frameworks
  • Immediate data consistency across continent-wide regions with COS Cross-Region

This gives Fiducia AI the trust and confidence to innovate boldly across enterprise, sports, and brand activations, knowing their data is protected and compliant.

Customer impact: Moments that matter

Fiducia AI’s customers include sports franchises, global brands, and event organizers.

  • Fans feel seen with personalized content that resonates
  • Brands stand out with immersive, high-fidelity experiences
  • Marketers move fast with no-code tools and instant deployment
  • IT teams breathe easy with scalable, secure infrastructure

Fiducia AI powered by IBM Cloud Object Storage elevates fleeting moments into unforgettable experiences.                                 

Looking ahead: Scaling the future of engagement

As Fiducia AI expands into new verticals and geographies with IBM Cloud Object Storage, it gains a powerful partner in its mission to deliver high-impact, low-latency fan engagement across the globe. By turning storage into a strategic engine of innovation, the future of fan engagement is being built on a foundation of intelligent storage.

