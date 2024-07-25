Revolutionizing community access to social services: IBM and Microsoft’s collaborative approach

Many government organizations across the world have a wealth of different services and programs available to them. However, they are not able to bring the power of these systems to the people and communities that really need them. In many cases, the delivery models, technology (systems), and underlying data have been developed in silos and users need to work with each system and services separately.

IBM Connect360 facilitates integrated social services delivery and transforms data into actionable information and promotes cross-agency collaboration. This solution is focused on achieving five key goals:

Enable collaboration by creating an electronic information exchange system

Improve citizen access to services and resources through shared information

Empower the citizen by permitting active participation in service decisions and delivery

Strengthen decision‐making ability through data integration and business analytics

Increase the region’s connection to community data through interoperability

IBM Connect360 is a platform that seamlessly integrates data from various siloed social services agency systems. This capability is designed to transform and align disparate data sources with the HL7 FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) and HSDS (Human Services Data Specification) standards. This is so that information is standardized, protected, and easily accessible.

By adhering to the HL7 FHIR specification, IBM Connect360 also facilitates interoperability of health-related data with a wide range of healthcare systems to drive continuity and coordination of care for individuals in need.

This transformation not only makes the data readily available within IBM Connect360 but also enables seamless interoperability with other applications. As a result, service providers can exchange and update information to provide coordinated and effective assistance for those who rely on these crucial services.

IBM Connect360, hosted on Microsoft Azure, provides the level of isolation, security, performance, scale and reliability, required to support sensitive workloads across a broad spectrum of unique requirements. As we look to the future, IBM® and Microsoft’s investment in AI and their commitment to advance responsible, secured and trustworthy AI sets the baseline for future enhancements of IBM Connect360.