Revolutionizing community access to social services: IBM and Microsoft’s collaborative approach

In an era when technological advancements and economic growth are often hailed as measures of success, it is essential to pause and reflect on the underlying societal challenges that these advancements often overlook. And to consider how they can be used to genuinely improve the human condition.
IBM Consulting® and Microsoft together with government leaders, are answering that call, partnering to develop a platform to bridge the division and enhance the delivery of social services support to communities in need.
Communities face a myriad of pressing societal challenges daily, from homelessness and juvenile justice to violence, mental health and food insecurity. In response, many government organizations are adopting transformative strategies with the goal of creating a society where all individuals have access to the necessary support and resources to flourish.
Take, for instance, government leaders who are adopting a “Care First” strategy. This approach is about redirecting thousands from the criminal justice system into supportive programs tailored to their “re-entry into society” needs. These programs help communities with housing, transportation, access to substance use treatment, and other essential services.
Other innovative leaders are dedicated to preventing violence, enhancing maternal health and equipping transitional age youth for success. A broader segment of leaders are embracing a whole-person care approach, focusing on the community at large rather than specific groups, thereby integrating social services across health, education and other vital sectors.
Many government organizations across the world have a wealth of different services and programs available to them. However, they are not able to bring the power of these systems to the people and communities that really need them. In many cases, the delivery models, technology (systems), and underlying data have been developed in silos and users need to work with each system and services separately.
IBM Connect360 facilitates integrated social services delivery and transforms data into actionable information and promotes cross-agency collaboration. This solution is focused on achieving five key goals:
IBM Connect360 is a platform that seamlessly integrates data from various siloed social services agency systems. This capability is designed to transform and align disparate data sources with the HL7 FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) and HSDS (Human Services Data Specification) standards. This is so that information is standardized, protected, and easily accessible.
By adhering to the HL7 FHIR specification, IBM Connect360 also facilitates interoperability of health-related data with a wide range of healthcare systems to drive continuity and coordination of care for individuals in need.
This transformation not only makes the data readily available within IBM Connect360 but also enables seamless interoperability with other applications. As a result, service providers can exchange and update information to provide coordinated and effective assistance for those who rely on these crucial services.
IBM Connect360, hosted on Microsoft Azure, provides the level of isolation, security, performance, scale and reliability, required to support sensitive workloads across a broad spectrum of unique requirements. As we look to the future, IBM® and Microsoft’s investment in AI and their commitment to advance responsible, secured and trustworthy AI sets the baseline for future enhancements of IBM Connect360.
Social services encompass a broad spectrum of programs from multiple departments, such as health, behavioral health, social services, housing, justice and more, all aimed at supporting individuals with complex needs.
Meeting these needs depends on interdepartmental collaboration, which is essential for improving client outcomes. Another key factor in achieving better results is the participation of Contracted Service Providers (CSPs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) through the departments’ network. Beyond directly offering services, departments also have the responsibility for providing a central resource repository that their partners can use to deliver services.
The operational model that is being used is supported by IBM Connect360. In this model, the government agency provides the foundational systems and APIs, which provide access to the core systems in near real-time. This allows various business applications to interact with each other across different departments by using these APIs.
Each entity involved in this model focuses on its core competencies: The agency manages data, establishes business rules, ensures compliance and evaluates performance, while CSPs and CBOs can create service-oriented applications that are closer to the client. This model facilitates the swift introduction of new public assistance and healthcare programs by making efficient use of the existing agency resources. The ecosystem works together during the launch process to ensure that services are delivered to clients promptly, without any delays.
“At IBM, we understand the importance of effective communication and collaboration across government agencies,” said Cristina Caballé Fuguet, Vice President, Global Public Sector at IBM Consulting. “With IBM Connect360, government agencies can connect with citizens, share information, and gather feedback, all in a protected and scalable environment. We’re proud to see how IBM Connect360 with Microsoft Azure are helping governments around the world better serve their citizens and build stronger, more resilient communities.”
Let’s consider the fictional story of Michael, a veteran who was finding the transition to civilian life challenging. Dealing with challenges including PTSD, mental health issues and substance abuse, he found himself trapped in a vicious cycle of homelessness. How did IBM Connect 360 help him?
With a care coordinator’s help, Michael set up his account on IBM Connect360. He provided information about his circumstances, IBM Connect360 assessed his needs and provided tailored recommendations. These recommendations were for services such as interim housing, substance use treatment, mental health support, transportation, skills training and ultimately helped him find a job.
With each step, Michael grew more confident and independent. He used the recommended services diligently, found solace in his supportive community of care providers, and slowly rebuilt his life, piece by piece. The technology solution was not just a guide but a constant companion in his journey to stability.
This is not just about one man’s path to stability; it shows that the right tools, combined with a supportive network, can bring about real, positive change in a person’s life. Michael’s example is a testament to the power of compassionate intervention and the potential applications of technology in social support systems. With the right tools and support, transformation is always within reach, and a brighter future is not just a dream but a possible reality. When IBM Consulting, Microsoft, Governments and Communities join forces these outcomes can happen at scale.
IBM Connect360 along with IBM Community Health user interface and Microsoft Azure, is a powerful solution that has the potential to bring about real, positive change in people’s lives. This comprehensive and open platform is designed to support all stages of service delivery. From understanding individual needs, to locating and connecting with the service providers that can support them and effectively measure outcomes and quality of care.
“IBM Connect360 ensures that every aspect of community service delivery is enhanced, fostering a more connected, efficient and impactful system,” said Angela Heise, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector at Microsoft. “We are looking forward to continuing our strategic partnership with IBM Consulting and take the solution to the next level.”
A distinctive feature of this platform is its versatility in catering to a wide range of stakeholders, community members, service navigators, care coordinators, service providers and government leaders alike, will find immense value in its features.
We recommend you experience the transformative power of this solution firsthand. Reach out to your IBM Consulting and Microsoft representatives to schedule a personalized demo and witness how this solution can be tailored to meet your unique needs and requirements.
