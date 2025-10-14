Reimagining Wimbledon: How IBM is powering a year-round digital sports experience with AI and data

This year, IBM introduced several innovations designed to deepen fan engagement and enhance digital experiences. One of the most impactful was Match Chat built with IBM watsonx®, a generative AI assistant embedded into the Wimbledon app and website. The feature is powered by watsonx Orchestrate®, which manages coordination between AI agents and assistants.

This tool allows fans to interact with matches in real time and after they’ve finished by using natural language. Users can ask preselected questions such as “What’s happened so far in the match?” or they can type questions such as “Who has hit the most winners?” and receive instant, context-rich responses.

The assistant responses are built on IBM Granite® large language models through watsonx®, which are trained on a domain-specific dataset tailored to the language of tennis and Wimbledon. It even knows when to redirect fans to other resources when questions fall outside its scope—balancing helpfulness with brand accuracy.

IBM also enhanced its “Likelihood to Win” feature, which now updates dynamically throughout each match. Previously a pre-match prediction tool, it now delivers point-by-point analysis, visually showing momentum shifts on a real-time updating graph. Fans can see how each shot, break or rally changes the projected outcome—making for a more immersive and informed viewing experience.