Reimagining Wimbledon: How IBM is powering a year-round digital sports experience with AI and data

Every summer, the world tunes in to Wimbledon for a few weeks of iconic tennis. But behind the scenes, the digital experience that powers The Championships runs year-round and IBM is at the heart of that transformation. Through a longstanding partnership with the All England Club, IBM is helping Wimbledon reimagine how fans engage with the tournament through AI, data and hybrid cloud technologies.
The goal isn’t just to digitize Wimbledon, but to craft intelligent, connected experiences that engage fans wherever they are. These experiences are data-driven and delivered across multiple channels—ensuring that Wimbledon remains as relevant in the digital world as it is on the grass courts.
This year, IBM introduced several innovations designed to deepen fan engagement and enhance digital experiences. One of the most impactful was Match Chat built with IBM watsonx®, a generative AI assistant embedded into the Wimbledon app and website. The feature is powered by watsonx Orchestrate®, which manages coordination between AI agents and assistants.
This tool allows fans to interact with matches in real time and after they’ve finished by using natural language. Users can ask preselected questions such as “What’s happened so far in the match?” or they can type questions such as “Who has hit the most winners?” and receive instant, context-rich responses.
The assistant responses are built on IBM Granite® large language models through watsonx®, which are trained on a domain-specific dataset tailored to the language of tennis and Wimbledon. It even knows when to redirect fans to other resources when questions fall outside its scope—balancing helpfulness with brand accuracy.
IBM also enhanced its “Likelihood to Win” feature, which now updates dynamically throughout each match. Previously a pre-match prediction tool, it now delivers point-by-point analysis, visually showing momentum shifts on a real-time updating graph. Fans can see how each shot, break or rally changes the projected outcome—making for a more immersive and informed viewing experience.
These capabilities are not one-off ideas. They result from a highly collaborative, design-led process between IBM and Wimbledon. Each year, ideation begins in the spring with joint workshops that map business objectives to fan needs and emerging technologies. Concepts are prototyped and tested during the summer, with final features selected by autumn. This cycle ensures that digital innovations are tightly aligned with Wimbledon’s goals, engagement and preserving the heritage of The Championships.
IBM plays a critical role in this strategy by not only building and integrating technology but also helping Wimbledon define the value of each digital product. From driving traffic and increasing dwell time to improving operational performance, IBM works closely with stakeholders to determine where AI, data, hybrid cloud and automation can deliver the most impact.
AI also plays a major role in IBM’s own delivery processes. Wimbledon uses AI to accelerate everything from design to development. Design systems built in Figma can be translated into production-ready code with the help of IBM’s internal AI tools.
IBM’s hybrid cloud infrastructure powers all of these digital products and experiences. Workloads are distributed across private and public clouds with tools such as Red Hat® OpenShift®, ensuring resilience, scalability and performance. IBM also uses watsonx.data to manage both structured and unstructured data in a governed, trusted environment. This approach is essential for high-profile events like Wimbledon, where accuracy and security are paramount.
Observability and performance are managed through Instana®, IBM’s AIOps platform, which provides real-time insights and automation. As demand spikes during The Championships, these tools help IBM monitor, adapt and optimize the environment dynamically. This strategy helps ensure seamless fan experiences under heavy global traffic.
What makes this partnership especially remarkable is how IBM transforms Wimbledon’s rich legacy of data into actionable insights. From on-court data collected by Hawk-Eye to detailed player stats and historical records, IBM synthesizes multiple data streams into formats that power AI models, live experiences and editorial content. This approach includes combining structured data—such as shot types and rally lengths—with unstructured content like player bios and past performances.
IBM also helps Wimbledon through integration into digital touchpoints as a distinct product. Whether it’s ticketing, the museum, the queue or the official app, each channel has a clear roadmap, performance metrics and user feedback loops. IBM works alongside the Wimbledon team to prioritize features based on value models that balance tradition, fan engagement and innovation.
User insights are central to this process. IBM conducts year-round research including user testing, surveys and behavioral analytics to inform feature development. During the 2025 Championships, fans tested prototypes of next year’s digital platform, providing early feedback that IBM and Wimbledon can use to refine the experience for 2026.
Beyond the fan-facing experience, IBM is also integrating AI into internal workflows. AI agents help orchestrate product value models, benchmark solutions and assist with quality assurance and testing. This integration not only accelerates development but improves decision-making across the board.
Looking to the future, IBM and Wimbledon are exploring how data could further enhance the digital experience. Possibilities include real-time analysis of racket speed, spin or even ball-strike force—creating even deeper layers of insight for fans. As one observer noted during The Championships: “The more data we can gather, the more insights we can create and the better experiences we can deliver.”
Together, IBM and Wimbledon are redefining what it means to be a fan in the digital age.
