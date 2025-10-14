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Redefining the customer experience operating model with Databricks and ICXP

Across industries, customer expectations are rising faster than most organizations can adapt. Onboarding still takes too long, service experiences often feel disconnected and feedback arrives too late to drive change. These problems are not technology problems. They are architectural ones. 

The Intelligent Customer Experience Platform (ICXP) 

Neudesic’s Intelligent Customer Experience Platform (ICXP) is built to solve that challenge. Powered by the Databricks Lakehouse, ICXP unifies data, AI and real-time analytics into one connected framework that transforms the five stages of customer engagement—attract, onboard, service, retain and advocate—into a continuous, intelligent lifecycle. 

The Databricks foundation 

ICXP is natively engineered on Databricks to deliver enterprise-scale intelligence and governance: 

  • Lakeflow declarative pipelines continuously ingest and transform omnichannel customer data in real time. 
  • Delta Lake provides a governed, reliable source of truth for every interaction. 
  • Unity catalog enforces security, lineage and collaboration across teams and AI models. 
  • MLflow manages and optimizes predictive and generative models across the CX lifecycle. 
  • Mosaic AI powers AI copilots that personalize interactions and orchestrate omnichannel experiences. 
  • Databricks SQL, dashboards and apps convert insights into action, delivering interactive and intelligent experiences directly inside the Lakehouse. 

Together, these components create an adaptive foundation that turns raw data into contextual, real-time intelligence. 

Omnichannel analytics and real-time insight 

ICXP includes a real-time omnichannel analytics layer built entirely within Databricks. It captures sentiment, behavior and intent data across voice, chat, email and digital channels. These signals continuously feed into Databricks, where models retrain automatically and update copilots, dashboards and Databricks Apps. The result is a living feedback loop that keeps every customer interaction predictive, personalized and proactive. 

Enterprise impact 

Organizations running ICXP on Databricks are achieving measurable outcomes: 

  • 30–50% faster onboarding through AI copilots and workflow automation 
  • 65% containment rate for customer support interactions 
  • 33% reduction in churn through predictive retention models 
  • 85+ NPS from hyper-personalized, data-driven customer journeys 

Built for every industry 

From retail to utilities, healthcare to financial services, ICXP scales across industries while maintaining governance, transparency and trust. Its modular design lets organizations start with one stage of the lifecycle and expand into the full end-to-end customer experience framework—all on Databricks. 

ICXP on Databricks is not another CX platform. It is an intelligent operating model that brings data, AI and engagement together inside one environment. With Databricks Apps, enterprises move beyond dashboards to deliver interactive, governed, real-time experiences that connect insight to action. 

Powered by Databricks. Delivered by IBM Neudesic®.