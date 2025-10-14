Redefining the customer experience operating model with Databricks and ICXP

From retail to utilities, healthcare to financial services, ICXP scales across industries while maintaining governance, transparency and trust. Its modular design lets organizations start with one stage of the lifecycle and expand into the full end-to-end customer experience framework—all on Databricks.

ICXP on Databricks is not another CX platform. It is an intelligent operating model that brings data, AI and engagement together inside one environment. With Databricks Apps, enterprises move beyond dashboards to deliver interactive, governed, real-time experiences that connect insight to action.

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