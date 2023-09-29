Real-time transaction data analysis with IBM Event Automation

However, becoming an event-driven business involves more than just collecting events from applications and services. Streams of events need to be processed—by applying operations like filtering, aggregating, transforming or joining with other streams of events—to define a time-sensitive scenario that the business needs to detect.

To show this with an example, consider one stream of business events sourced from an order management system. This stream provides a persistent, real-time log of all orders received. Though this stream of events can be useful on its own, allowing us to detect any time a customer transacts and places an order, we can unlock more value by combining this with other streams of events to define a critical business scenario.

Now, consider processing this stream of events to filter it to new orders that have a value greater than USD100 and are placed within 24 hours of a new customer account creation. Now, beyond just the notification of a transaction, we are detecting a key scenario that warrants action from the business—namely, an opportunity to foster new customer growth and loyalty. This was just one example, and business events can be collected from a wide variety of systems, applications, devices and services across an organization. But no matter the source, getting the most value out of events requires that we process and correlate streams of events together to define a business scenario.