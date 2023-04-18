Ransomware Protection with Object Lock

Using Object Lock as a data protection strategy will defend against ransomware attacks where the goal of the attack is to replace a victim’s data with encrypted data. In this scenario, only the adversary attacking the system is in control of the key material to decrypt the data. This ransomware defense will not address situations where the goal of the attacker is to use ransomware to exfiltrate data, then demand ransom to prevent leaking captured data.

There are several ways to prevent attackers from exfiltrating data. For instance, in addition to least privileged access controls, one can layer on context-based restrictions to prevent unauthorized access of the data. One could also apply strong encryption to data both in flight and at rest to defend against adversaries that manage to exfiltrate data. Encrypting the data on the client side before storing it in the cloud will help protect your data from attacks that might be mounted inside the cloud itself. The previous examples are just a few controls that could be applied to improve the security of your data.

As was alluded to earlier, the goal of using a system that includes versioning as a strategy to defend against ransomware is to prevent the overwrites that make the data unusable in the first place. The data is, of course, unusable because any software or human attempting to use the data cannot read the data after the adversary has encrypted it. The inability to access data will negatively impact the day-to-day business operations.

Adversaries attempt to use this data unavailability as the leverage against the victim. They demand payment to hand over encryption keys and instructions to decrypt the data and reenable business operations. Businesses that rely on their data for critical functions that generate revenue often see paying the adversary as the lesser of two evils. They must decide which is worse—the loss of revenue and/or customers that cannot use the services or paying the adversary to retrieve the keys and instructions to unlock their data. I will point out that paying the adversary is fraught with danger. What assurances does the victim have that the adversary will even turn over the keys and instructions to restore the data? The adversary may simply vanish after payment has been made.

This is where versioning is extremely helpful. By creating an environment where the only option to update the data is to create a new version, no adversary can permanently disable an enterprise. Attempts to encrypt the data and store it back to a bucket only generate a new version of the data, not replace it. This still means that the victim could see some disruption to daily operations, but they are able to help themselves. They are not reliant on the adversary’s good will.

A victim, armed with environment-specific information, can sort through the version history and find a useable version of the data. The cyber-recovery plan for the enterprise will need to consider automation that will allow version history inspection to find a useable version of the data. Manual attempts to restore large volumes of data will likely not reenable the enterprise’s business functions in a timely manner, resulting in unacceptable losses of revenue. This automation will need to consider situations where the ransomware may have written the data more than once, creating multiple versions of the encrypted data atop the useable data.

Both Object Lock and versioning with separation of duty accomplish the goal of preventing the adversary from overwriting useable data with encrypted data, making it inaccessible to the victim. However, Object Lock offers protection against additional threats, human error and the insider attack. When using versioning and separation of duty alone as the defense, there is nothing stopping the attack from coming from inside the organization by the victim’s own administrators. If an administrator were to install the ransomware with elevated privileges, any “version-aware” ransomware could theoretically encrypt all versions of the data. A different exploit could be to simply remove all versions of the data and leave only a single encrypted version in the data store.

Another cold hard truth is that administrators are as human as the rest of us and make mistakes. It could be that the administrative credentials were simply mishandled (such as being left in a history file and extracted through reconnaissance by the attacker). Credentials could also be obtained from an unwitting employee through a phishing attack. However they are obtained, accidental leakage of credentials would allow the attacker to adversely manipulate the version history.

Object Lock’s version history tree and any current version of the data are immutable. This means that not even administrators can modify a version of the data outside the retention policy. When using Object Lock, even if the administrative credentials were leaked, the ransomware could not destroy useable data. Clearly Object Lock can remove two critical attack vectors against the versioning approach to protecting data from ransomware: insider attack and human error.