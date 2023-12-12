Promote resilience and responsible emissions management with the IBM Maximo Application Suite

Emissions management is not only about tracking greenhouse gases; it also involves controlling and overseeing a wide range of emissions released into the atmosphere during industrial processes. Emissions can be intentional, such as exhaust gases from a power plant, or they can be unintentional, like pollutants from manufacturing. These processes result in byproducts, including leaks, effluents, waste oil and hazardous waste.

To manage these byproducts effectively, focus on optimizing your assets and identifying emerging issues early on. Well-maintained assets produce fewer byproducts and last longer. Additionally, minimizing waste and hazardous materials promotes a safer and cleaner environment.

Besides environmental responsibility, emissions management boosts the bottom line through operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, safer working environments and an enhanced corporate image. Let’s explore each of these aspects in more detail.

Strategic planning and operational efficiency

Strategic maintenance planning drives significant cost savings. Efficient assets have longer lifespans, improved performance and help to ensure uninterrupted production. For example, Sund & Baelt automated their inspection work to monitor and manage its critical infrastructures to help them reduce time and costs. With a better understanding of asset health and the risks to address with proactive maintenance, Sund & Baelt estimates that they can increase the lifetime of bridges, tunnels and other assets while decreasing their total carbon footprint. Establishing common sustainability goals also encourages collaboration among typically siloed departments, like operations, safety, and maintenance. Fostering this collaboration better positions you to lead future asset management programs and achieving these objectives enhances your organization’s operational health.

Compliance and fines

Regulatory bodies like the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set stringent standards for companies to meet. Emissions management is pivotal in enabling compliance, as it helps organizations trace and resolve issues. This approach fosters greater accountability, driving a culture of responsibility and transparency within the company. Non-compliance leads to rapid accumulation of fines, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations. For example, to help protect the stratospheric ozone and reduce the risks of climate change, the EPA has levied millions of dollars of fines to companies that mismanage emissions under the Clean Air Act. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act amended the Clean Air Act and introduced new fines for methane leaks starting at USD 900 per metric ton of methane emissions in 2024, rising to USD 1,500 by 2026. According to the Congressional Research Service, this affects over 2,000 facilities in the petroleum and natural gas industry, and is expected to see fines of USD 1.1 billion levied in 2026, rising to USD 1.8 billion in 2028. This would result in an average facility facing annual fines totaling USD 800,000.

Operational health and working environment

Emissions management efforts can help establish a safe working environment across your organization. Reducing exposure to hazardous substances promotes better air quality reducing health risks and positively impacting the well-being of workers. Complying with occupational health and safety standards creates a workplace that prioritizes employee safety and meets regulatory requirements. Managing and monitoring emissions further reduce the likelihood of accidents and incidents. Additionally, emissions management includes developing strategies for handling emergencies related to hazardous materials. As stated by VPI, “There are always inherent dangers, but you can make them safe places to work by employing a robust and efficient maintenance strategy and safety systems of work.” Having a robust operations maintenance strategy in place enhances the organization’s ability to respond effectively to unexpected incidents, safeguarding employees.

An efficient, sustainable, and responsible enterprise reaps the benefits of a healthy culture. This approach attracts top talent and becomes appealing to investors. With more buyers favoring sustainable and responsible vendors, you’ll see an increase in sales to this market.

Enterprises demonstrating clear progress in sustainability commitments often receive more support from governing bodies. The Inflation Reduction Act, for example, offers significant tax credits for companies that can capture, and store carbon dioxide emitted from industrial operations. This external validation reinforces the need for effective emissions management. It emphasizes the multifaceted benefits to businesses, society and the environment.

In short, emissions management involves taking charge, reducing waste and making your business more efficient, performant and healthy.