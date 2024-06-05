Prioritizing operational resiliency to reduce downtime in payments

As the need for operational resilience grows, enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud strategies to store their data across multiple environments including the cloud, on prem and at the edge. By developing a workload placement strategy based on the uniqueness of a financial entity’s business processes and applications, they can optimize the output of these applications to enable the continuation of services 24/7.

IBM Cloud® remains committed to providing our clients with an enterprise-grade cloud platform that can help them address resiliency, performance, security and compliance obligations. IBM Cloud also supports mission-critical workloads and addresses evolving regulations around the globe.

To accelerate cloud adoption in financial services, we built IBM Cloud for Financial Services®, informed by the industry and for the industry. With security controls built into the platform, we aim to help financial entities minimize risk as they maintain and demonstrate their compliance with their regulators.

With approximately 500 industry practitioners across the globe, the expertise of the IBM Payments Center® provides clients with guidance on their end-to-end payments’ modernization journey. Also, clients can use payments as a service, including checks as a service, which can help give them access to the benefits of a managed, secured cloud-based platform that can scale up and down to meet changing electronic payment and check volumes.

IBM’s swift connectivity capabilities on IBM Cloud for Financial Services enable resiliency and use IBM Cloud multizone regions to help keep data secured and enable business continuity in case of advanced ransomware or cyberattacks.

IBM® can help you navigate the highly interconnected payments ecosystem and build resiliency. Partner with us to reduce downtime, protect your reputation and maintain the trust of your customers and regulators.