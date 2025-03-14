In my client engagements, I've noticed a consistent pattern: moving from pilot to production often becomes a structural issue because their most valuable data typically resides outside Salesforce. Taking full advantage of Agentforce requires organizations to consider end-to-end processes, which means helping ensure tight integration between Salesforce and other enterprise systems holding crucial data.

Our IBV report findings reflect what I see in the field. While 97% of Salesforce users collect diverse data, only 24% use it to transform their customer experiences. In my experience, this gap often exists because organizations struggle to access their own data effectively.

This is where IBM solutions make a real difference. Integrating IBM® watsonx OrchestrateTM into Salesforce Data Cloud helps UK enterprises unlock access to data from widely used systems such as SAP, Workday and Microsoft® 365. Its thousands of prebuilt connectors and skills enable the intelligent automation of complex cross-application workflows. Connecting front-to-back processes seamlessly can maximize returns on agentic AI investments.

I'm particularly excited about our Salesforce LLM Open Connector, which allows users to create API gateways and proxy servers connecting LLMs such as IBM Granite® to Einstein Studio. Granite 3.x is our latest AI model, designed specifically with enterprise needs in mind. What makes it special is its ability to work across multiple languages and understand complex business contexts while adhering to IBM's stringent AI Ethics principles.

We've built it for trustworthy enterprise usage, carefully selecting and vetting all training data to help ensure it meets the highest standards for mission-critical applications. It’s openly available for businesses to use and adapt, which shows our commitment to transparent innovation. This has been especially valuable for my public-sector clients and those in heavily regulated industries, who can keep all data and AI activity on trusted models running in IBM's UK data centers.

Another of my favorite points to discuss with clients is IBM's membership in Salesforce's Zero Copy Network. I've seen the frustration of valuable data trapped in legacy systems, and Zero Copy allows teams to use data from mainframes, databases and hybrid cloud sources without moving or duplicating it. This means that both human teams and AI agents can access decades of valuable information directly through Salesforce, removing the pains of straddling multiple systems.