As Fusion Middleware 12c (version 12.2.1.4/12.2.1.19) approaches key support milestones—with Premier Support ending in December 2026 and Extended Support in December 2027—Oracle has outlined its plans. The company intends to introduce a Market Driven Support program beyond 2027.

This program is expected to extend support for version 12.2.1.4/12.2.1.19 on a yearly basis through 2030, providing organizations with more time to plan and execute their transition to newer releases.

For many teams, this extended time frame supports a more deliberate approach to modernization, allowing upgrades to be aligned with:

Infrastructure lifecycle planning

Application dependencies

Business-driven transformation timelines

Rather than accelerating decisions under constrained timelines, organizations can structure their transition in a way that reflects both technical and business priorities.