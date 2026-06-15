A practical path forward for organizations running Oracle middleware on AIX.
Oracle’s latest statement of direction, shared in June 2026, reflects the long-standing collaboration between IBM and Oracle. Over time, both organizations have supported customers running mission-critical workloads on IBM Power® hardware and the AIX® operating system.
For enterprise environments running middleware platforms, this collaboration includes planned support for future versions of Oracle WebLogic Server and Oracle Fusion Middleware on IBM AIX.
This announcement provides enterprise IT leaders with valuable clarity on how to move forward. It enables organizations to evaluate upgrade paths while aligning platform decisions with long-term business objectives. This approach provides a structured modernization path that can be planned in stages and tailored to business priorities, timelines and overall architecture.
Planned support for future WebLogic and Fusion Middleware releases on AIX allows organizations to assess upgrade options while continuing to operate within their current platform environment.
For teams running version 12.2.1.4/12.2.1.19, this guidance provides a reference point for evaluating how upcoming releases can fit within existing infrastructure strategies. It supports a phased approach rather than requiring a single, large transition.
As Fusion Middleware 12c (version 12.2.1.4/12.2.1.19) approaches key support milestones—with Premier Support ending in December 2026 and Extended Support in December 2027—Oracle has outlined its plans. The company intends to introduce a Market Driven Support program beyond 2027.
This program is expected to extend support for version 12.2.1.4/12.2.1.19 on a yearly basis through 2030, providing organizations with more time to plan and execute their transition to newer releases.
For many teams, this extended time frame supports a more deliberate approach to modernization, allowing upgrades to be aligned with:
Rather than accelerating decisions under constrained timelines, organizations can structure their transition in a way that reflects both technical and business priorities.
While AIX remains part of Oracle’s planned support landscape, organizations continue to have flexibility in how they approach their middleware environments. Depending on their strategy, teams can:
For example, organizations evaluating hybrid strategies can consider migrating specific middleware workloads to Oracle Fusion Middleware 14c on Linux, while continuing to operate other systems on AIX.
This flexibility reflects how enterprise environments are typically modernized—through a series of coordinated, incremental decisions rather than a single platform change.
WebLogic Server and Fusion Middleware are often used in environments that support high-volume, business-critical operations. In these contexts, considerations such as stability, consistency and controlled change processes remain central to how infrastructure and middleware decisions are made.
As organizations evaluate upgrade paths or modernization strategies, these requirements continue to shape both the pace and structure of those efforts.
At IBM, we remain committed to supporting organizations running Oracle workloads on AIX. We continue to collaborate with Oracle and engage with our clients to help navigate:
As enterprise environments evolve toward more integrated, data-driven and AI-enabled workloads, our focus remains on helping organizations move forward with clarity—while maintaining the operational stability their businesses depend on.
Oracle’s statement of direction highlights a direction that many organizations are already managing: “Modernization is not about replacing systems all at once—it is about evolving them in a way that aligns with both technical and business priorities.”
For organizations running WebLogic and Fusion Middleware on AIX, this context provides further insight into how current platforms can continue to be considered as part of that evolution.
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