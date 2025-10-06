Take the guesswork out of your hybrid cloud operations: by analyzing real-time application demand and automatically adjusting infrastructure supply, Turbonomic helps teams reduce complexity and keep workloads running smoothly wherever they live.
Hybrid multicloud has become the reality for most enterprises. Applications run across a mix of on-premises, private cloud, public cloud and container platforms. While this model offers flexibility and resilience, it also brings significant complexity.
Every environment comes with its own tools, rules and costs. Teams are left trying to balance performance, manage spend and support migrations—all while minimizing vendor lock-in challenges. The result is often operational silos, reactive firefighting and rising costs.
IBM Turbonomic continuously optimizes resources across hybrid and multicloud to assure application performance with automated actions while controlling costs.
Turbonomic doesn’t lock you into a single hypervisor or cloud. Instead, it integrates with the platforms you already use—today and tomorrow. VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper‑V, IBM PowerVM, Nutanix AHV, Kubernetes/OpenShift and major public clouds. Its Application Performance Control assures performance and optimizes placement as you adopt or migrate to new platforms. Whether workloads stay on‑prem or move to the cloud, Turbonomic keeps them right‑sized and cost‑efficient.
Turbonomic helps ensure applications perform reliably by:
Connect your clusters OpenShift, EKS, AKS, GKE and others and Turbonomic continuously rightsizes pods, adjusts limits/requests, and schedules workloads to the best nodes. By focusing on application demand rather than node-level metrics, it preserves service-level objectives (SLOs) while eliminating waste. All changes run through the control plane for safe, auditable execution.
With OpenShift Virtualization support, Turbonomic now manages VM workloads living on OpenShift. This gives teams unified visibility and optimization for mixed estates during and after migration, enabling incremental modernization without performance tradeoffs.
In public clouds, Turbonomic keeps application performance steady while continuously optimizing instance type, sizing and placement. For example, AWS resources can be automatically tuned to meet demand at lower cost, turning cloud sprawl into an agile, right‑sized footprint.
Turbonomic integrates with ITSM platforms like ServiceNow as well as CI/CD and workflow tools. This allows “trusted actions” to flow through your standard change‑control and approval processes or execute automatically so optimization never creates audit headaches.
Over the past year we’ve continued to evolve Turbonomic to streamline hybrid‑cloud operations. Here are a few key enhancements:
The Turbonomic interface now runs on IBM’s Carbon design system, giving you a clean, consistent experience across IBM products. The new Top Actions widget surfaces the most impactful, low-risk optimizations first helping CloudOps teams act quickly, avoid analysis paralysis, and capture the biggest wins.
Turbonomic Terraform Provider makes Turbonomic the source of truth for resource optimization decisions in Terraform-managed environments.. It enables infrastructure to self-optimize by pulling real-time recommendations into plan or apply runs reducing manual effort, improving performance, and enforcing policies as code.
We’ve extended support to include virtual machines running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OCP‑virt). Turbonomic optimizes both containers and VMs side by side, enabling mixed-estate modernization without performance loss.
Turbonomic’s multi‑hypervisor support now includes Nutanix AHV alongside VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper‑V and IBM PowerVM. Wherever workloads run, Turbonomic provides consistent, application-aware optimization.
We’re extending Turbonomic to OpenStack, expanding optimization across hybrid multicloud and datacenter environments. This integration reinforces Turbonomic as the automation and optimization platform of choice spanning containers, public cloud, and on-prem workloads. It also delivers real benefits like Day 0-2 lifecycle automation, out-of-the-box execution through integrations with GitHub and Terraform, and continuous performance and cost optimization.
Hybrid multicloud is the reality for your applications moving freely across environments. IBM Turbonomic cuts through the complexity with one AI-driven control plane that keeps apps performing and costs low.
From VMware and Hyper-V to Nutanix AHV, OpenShift and public cloud, Turbonomic gives you freedom of choice without sacrificing performance. And with the latest updates new UI, Terraform integration, expanded support it’s even easier to run every workload, anywhere.
Ready to simplify hybrid cloud operations?