Two days, one engineer, zero guesswork: Simplifying a complex modernization with IBM Bob

In Fall 2025, IT consultancy Novacomp took on a challenging upgrade for its internal operations: modernize a business-critical Java REST API without disrupting existing business logic. It’s the kind of project that would take a three- to five-person Novacomp team a couple months to complete: hunting down outdated dependencies, manually performing complex upgrades—all while managing security exposure and preserving all the behaviors and underlying contracts.

As an IBM partner, Novacomp was part of the preview for IBM Bob, IBM’s AI-based integrated development environment (IDE). The firm decided to audition IBM Bob as part of their internal modernization effort.

The results were impressive. By using IBM Bob, a Senior Solution Architect and 2026 IBM Champion (Novacomp’s Jorge De Trinidad) completed the complex upgrade in two days. The result was roughly 98% faster than would normally be required with a bigger team. Novacomp reports that IBM Bob is far more than a code generator. It provides contextual, detailed codebase analysis, proactively suggests structural improvements and upgrades and even lays out roadmaps for future upgrade options.

In this post, we’ll dig into the core use case, the details of the architecture that IBM Bob modernized and the benefits IBM Bob provided to Novacomp and its client.