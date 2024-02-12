Non-disruptive SAP ERP modernization on IBM Power

SAP ECC has been the ERP solution that runs the core business of many global enterprises for over two decades. While SAP released their next-generation ERP, S/4HANA, in 2015 and announced its plans to discontinue the support for ECC by 2027, more than 60% of customers have yet to initiate their move to S/4HANA1. A key reason for this hesitancy is the complexity and cost of migrating to a new ERP platform. With ECC driving mission-critical processes, businesses cannot afford disruption to their day-to-day operations. Since 2021, SAP’s approach to simplifying this was to create a SaaS-based solution for S/4HANA on a single contract called RISE with SAP that includes software, infrastructure and services to migrate to S/4HANA. SAPinsider’s RISE with SAP 2023 report identified the primary benefit as the single contract that enables a cost-effective move2.

With the approaching 2027 deadline to move to S/4HANA, now is the time for businesses to start executing their modernization strategy, considering their priorities, landscape and the ROI of the transformation. As with most enterprise IT modernization programs, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Moving to S/4HANA could involve modernizing the stack from application to database to infrastructure, depending on the current ERP landscape. The key to determining the most non-disruptive approach is identifying what needs to be changed and retained in your architecture, considering the short-term and long-term benefits.

SAP offers both cloud and on-prem deployment options for S/4HANA. However, SAP has announced that all their latest innovations around generative AI and sustainability capabilities will only be available on the cloud version of S/4HANA, which is only available through the RISE offering. This also means that any S/4HANA deployment on the Cloud other than through RISE is S/4HANA AnyPremise, that is, the on-premise license hosted in the Cloud and not S/4HANA Cloud. Whether businesses want to move to S/4HANA Cloud or host S/4HANA AnyPremise in the cloud, or continue to run SAP workloads in an on-premise environment, IBM® offers the flexibility and choice of hybrid cloud options and is the only IaaS provider that offers SAP-certified instances on Power and Intel x86 architectures3.