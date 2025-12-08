New in AWS Observability: AI Modernization, EKS efficiency and cloud cost optimization

At AWS re:Invent this year, Instana launched new major capabilities. Last year, we talked about AWS Bedrock LLM models and Instana’s ability to monitor those workloads. This year, Instana’s new AI features are focused on Agentic AI in production. One difference is the more focused attention to overall cloud costs, Kubernetes costs and AI costs.

Over the past 12 months, Instana has released over a dozen new capabilities spanning AI, cloud-native, AWS and Kubernetes Observability. Here’s a sampling of the best.