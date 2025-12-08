New in AWS Observability: AI Modernization, EKS efficiency and cloud cost optimization
This year, Instana has released over a dozen new capabilities spanning AI, cloud-native, AWS and Kubernetes Observability.
At AWS re:Invent this year, Instana launched new major capabilities. Last year, we talked about AWS Bedrock LLM models and Instana’s ability to monitor those workloads. This year, Instana’s new AI features are focused on Agentic AI in production. One difference is the more focused attention to overall cloud costs, Kubernetes costs and AI costs.
Over the past 12 months, Instana has released over a dozen new capabilities spanning AI, cloud-native, AWS and Kubernetes Observability. Here’s a sampling of the best.
Amazon EKS sits at the heart of many modern application and AI platforms. As clusters scale, cost becomes as critical as performance. That’s why Instana provides unified visibility into both Kubernetes performance and spend, with Kubernetes Cost Reporting powered by KubeCost, helping teams directly correlate application behavior with real infrastructure costs.
Cost is also an issue with many CloudWatch users, who also struggle with the inefficiency of traditional polling in the tool. With Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams, Instana ingests only actual metric changes instead of repeatedly polling the same data. This reduces CloudWatch data latency by 70 to 80%. More importantly, it lowers API and ingestion costs, allowing more scalable CloudWatch monitoring through Instana. Even better, combine these Metric Streams with Amazon Data Firehose for faster and more cost-efficient telemetry in large multi-account AWS environments.
As agentic AI moves into production, customers are building autonomous multi-step systems using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. These systems introduce complexity traditional observability struggles to manage. Instana now provides deep observability for AgentCore by ingesting OpenTelemetry (OTel) signals directly from agents and visualizing reasoning chains, tool calls and model behavior in context with AWS infrastructure.
Instana Observability is also becoming more conversational. The Instana MCP Server, available as a free AWS Marketplace listing, allows developers to query Instana using natural language directly from Amazon Kiro IDE and Kiro CLI. This enables AI-assisted troubleshooting and faster root-cause analysis. Engineers can ask questions like “what changed in my EKS cluster today?” or “which services have high error rates?” and get real-time insights, bringing AI-assisted observability directly into daily development and operations workflows.
Instana expanded support for end-to-end private observability with AWS PrivateLink, allowing telemetry to flow without public IPs or internet exposure. Data travels over AWS’s low-latency backbone, supporting both in-region and cross-region architectures for regulated environments. Early customer deployments show 70–90% reductions in network egress costs compared to NAT gateways.
To support global and regulated customers, Instana also launched a new Singapore SaaS region and an AWS GovCloud (US) SaaS environment aligned with FedRAMP requirements.
Instana expanded its AWS Marketplace presence so customers can start faster: with a pay-per-use SaaS listing with 14-day trial, a Self-Hosted with QuickLaunch listing, the Instana Operator for EKS deployment and the Instana MCP Server for conversational observability. All offerings are available through standard AWS procurement workflows.
At AWS re:Invent , one thing is clear: AI modernization is not just about building smarter systems; it’s about operating them with confidence. Over the past year, IBM Instana and AWS have worked together to ensure customers modernizing with services like Amazon EKS and Amazon Bedrock have the observability foundation they need to scale, control costs, and bring agentic AI to production with trust.
