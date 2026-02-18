A new IDC report: How AI is reshaping enterprise networks

As organizations move AI initiatives from public cloud test phases to production deployments in on‑premises data centers, they face new demands for speed, scale, resilience and security.

Yet IDC’s latest research shows that today’s networks, often built on legacy three‑tier designs, struggle to meet these requirements. This situation leaves organizations exposed to operational complexity, performance bottlenecks, skills shortages and increased security risk.

Organizations must rethink network architecture and operations—and collaborate with an experienced provider—to plan, design and build a secure, modernized platform that reduces downtime, accelerates deployment and lowers operational risk.

