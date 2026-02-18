A new IDC report: How AI is reshaping enterprise networks

IBM has released new research from IDC that maps the network modernization steps enterprises are taking to support AI in production
As organizations move AI initiatives from public cloud test phases to production deployments in on‑premises data centers, they face new demands for speed, scale, resilience and security.
Yet IDC’s latest research shows that today’s networks, often built on legacy three‑tier designs, struggle to meet these requirements. This situation leaves organizations exposed to operational complexity, performance bottlenecks, skills shortages and increased security risk.
Organizations must rethink network architecture and operations—and collaborate with an experienced provider—to plan, design and build a secure, modernized platform that reduces downtime, accelerates deployment and lowers operational risk.
AI workloads behave differently from traditional enterprise applications.
IDC highlights that AI depends on massive east-west traffic, high‑speed switching (400–800 GbE) and predictable, low‑latency pathways to support tightly coupled GPU‑to‑GPU and GPU‑to‑storage communication—requirements that legacy architectures cannot meet.
IDC believes that in the near term, enterprise data centers will be a “hybrid” model operating a combination of traditional three-tier (front end) and leaf-spine (AI fabric back end) network architectures. This hybrid model supports AI performance needs but also introduces operational complexity, as teams must manage multiple network topologies, increased power and cooling demands, and dense cabling requirements associated with AI systems.
Buyer experience four outcomes:
IBM TLS helps organizations modernize with standardized methodologies, AI‑enabled insights and multivendor expertise to design and deploy hybrid networking architectures. TLS reduces risk by enabling networks to support AI workloads at scale and it further mitigates misconfigurations and unplanned downtime.
IBM TLS also works closely with leading network providers such as Cisco and Juniper. It combines its integrated data center support strategy with the strength of the IBM Infrastructure portfolio to ensure seamless integration and support across heterogeneous networking environments. This approach helps clients accelerate modernization with trusted OEM technologies.
IDC identifies operational readiness, security posture and skills shortages as major barriers to AI adoption across the network. As AI workloads expand, data moves across more environments—data center, interconnect, edge and multicloud, broadening the attack surface and increasing the need for security‑first network design.
At the same time, NetOps teams must operate hybrid environments with new tools, processes and automation frameworks such as AIOps or infrastructure‑as‑code. Without this readiness, organizations risk misconfigurations, longer incident resolution times and higher operational burden.
Buyer experience five outcomes
IBM TLS provides:
This combination of AI, automation and human expertise enables clients to build resilient, secure networks across data center environments.
AI adoption is accelerating, placing new demands on enterprise networks. Traditional architectures cannot sustain the volume, velocity and security requirements of modern AI workloads.
According to the IDC study, “Organizations will need to rethink data center network design to support AI workloads. This shift will require migrating from traditional three-tier designs to deploying modernized leaf and spine architectures, which can support the high volumes of data required for training, fine-tuning and inferencing. In addition, organizations must carefully evaluate new high-speed switches entering the market (400–800 GbE).”
IBM Technology Lifecycle Services stands ready to help you navigate this AI transition delivering a resilient data center enabled by AI, automation and human expertise. This approach allows you to focus on growing the business and achieving measurable outcomes.
IBM was recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hardware Support Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (#US53830325, October 2025). This achievement underscores our global capabilities, scale and proven methodologies for supporting complex, mission‑critical infrastructure.
See IDC’s full guidance on how AI is reshaping network design, operations and security.
Download the IDC executive summary: The Impact of AI Workloads on Networks and Their Operations
IDC white paper, sponsored by IBM Technology Lifecycle Services—The impact of AI workloads on networking and its operations, November 2025