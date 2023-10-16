Near instant replication with highly available, redundant systems—across several miles

The cloud offers the benefit of near-infinite infrastructure but is still limited by geographic distance and time. While resilient systems can be built on the cloud, they will often not pass muster on system requirements due to latency concerns. The most common highly available architecture on cloud infrastructure today is across availability zones (AZs).

A standard across cloud service providers today, availability zones are split across a specific geographic region, often tens of miles apart. This setup typically provides low single-digit latency between AZs in the same region (~2-3ms). This latency is small and does not prove to be a challenge for workloads when the intra-AZ communications is infrequent (such as a monthly backup). But when it comes to high availability and resiliency, this can become a significant challenge.

To illustrate this, let us look at a fictional service. The NeverNeverEver (NNE) service provides a redundant storage platform for cloud customers and services. Store requests first go through to a load balancer that distributes requests evenly across all the zones in use.

The next hop, an intermediate request handling router, manages various tasks like validation and authorization checks, then passing them to a firewall that evaluates the incoming data before passing them through to the storage tier.

The storage tier sequentially replicates the data across the three zones, and once the data is replicated across all three nodes, the data is considered safe and the response flow goes through back to the client/service: