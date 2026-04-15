How can organizations modernize safety operations for faster, more connected responses to emerging risks?
For years, organizations have managed risk by focusing inward on operational failures, human error, process variability and compliance. Those priorities remain essential. However, now the risk landscape extends beyond the enterprise.
Today, operators are also confronting a growing set of external disruptions that can be fast-moving and difficult to contain. These events can affect multiple assets or operational areas at once, putting pressure on response time, decision-making and cross-functional coordination.
This shift matters because many organizations still rely on safety and operations systems built for a more stable risk environment. In that context, the challenge is no longer documenting an incident after it happens. Instead, the challenge is creating the visibility, coordination and agility needed to respond while events are still unfolding. IBM Maximo® Application Suite helps organizations address this challenge by connecting safety, asset and operational data, as Transpower’s experience shows.
Many environmental, health and safety (EHS) processes were designed primarily to support compliance, investigation and post-incident reporting. Those functions are still important, but they might not be sufficient when disruption is dynamic, distributed and time sensitive.
In many organizations, safety, security and operations data still live in separate systems. Teams often depend on manual inputs, delayed handoffs or fragmented workflows. During an external disruption, those gaps can slow classification and escalation and reduce visibility into affected assets. As a result, it becomes harder for operations, safety and response teams to act from a shared picture of the situation.
The result is not necessarily a lack of capability. More often, it is a lack of connected capability.
Organizations increasingly need to know not only that an event occurred but also what assets are nearby and what work is in progress. They also need insight into what environmental implications might follow, what operational changes are required and how restoration can proceed safely and efficiently. That requires a more adaptive model for safety operations.
A more resilient approach to safety operations connects environmental, safety, operations and asset data so teams can respond with greater speed and context. It shifts EHS from a largely reactive function to one that enables enterprise-wide preparedness.
In this context, connected asset intelligence, enabled by platforms such as IBM Maximo Application Suite, becomes strategically important. Rather than treating incidents, permits, inspections, work execution and change management as separate processes, organizations can bring them together into a more coordinated operating model.
For high-risk industries, that model can help improve several areas at once:
These gains are not just about efficiency; they are resilience capabilities.
IBM Maximo Application Suite helps organizations build a more connected and adaptive approach to safety and operational risk. In high-risk environments that means enabling teams to move beyond static reporting and toward more coordinated responses, contextual awareness and continuous improvement.
When disruptions affect a specific area or asset cluster, location intelligence becomes essential. Map-based views can help teams understand where incidents are occurring relative to critical infrastructure such as transformers, storage systems or processing units. That context can improve prioritization and support faster, better-informed operational decisions.
In rapidly changing situations, field teams need the ability to capture information where the work is happening. Mobile-enabled workflows can support near-real-time incident reporting, onsite inspections, assessments and action initiation. This approach can help reduce delays, improve data quality and strengthen coordination between field personnel and control teams.
Response and recovery depend on disciplined execution. Digital control-of-work capabilities can help teams safely isolate affected systems, manage shutdown and restart procedures and coordinate restoration activities with the right safeguards in place. Functions such as permit-to-work, lockout-tagout and risk assessment become more effective when they are part of an integrated workflow rather than disconnected steps.
Resilience is not built in a single event. It is built over time through learning. Modern safety platforms can help identify recurring patterns, surface higher-risk asset clusters and connect current incidents with relevant historical events. That kind of institutional learning supports proactive planning and stronger preparedness for future disruptions.
Transpower, which operates New Zealand’s national grid, used IBM Maximo Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) to create a more connected view of incidents, hazards, risk assessments and asset locations.
According to Certus, the organization previously relied on multiple legacy systems, which made reporting labor-intensive and slowed corrective action. With IBM Maximo HSE, Transpower gained clearer visibility into risks, improved progress monitoring and stronger support for communication throughout the risk escalation process. The single-platform approach simplified external audits, improved reporting accuracy and helped the organization take corrective action quickly and efficiently.
The example illustrates a broader point: when safety and asset information are connected, organizations can improve visibility, coordination and the speed of response.
For operators of critical infrastructure, resilience is no longer a secondary objective. It is becoming a core operating capability—one that depends on connected data, coordinated workflows and the ability to adapt under pressure.
As external risks evolve, organizations have an opportunity to rethink the role of safety systems in the enterprise. The goal is not simply to record what happened, but to create the operational intelligence needed to respond effectively, recover safely and improve continuously.
IBM Maximo supports that shift by helping organizations connect safety, asset and operational processes in ways that strengthen response and long-term resilience.