For years, organizations have managed risk by focusing inward on operational failures, human error, process variability and compliance. Those priorities remain essential. However, now the risk landscape extends beyond the enterprise.

Today, operators are also confronting a growing set of external disruptions that can be fast-moving and difficult to contain. These events can affect multiple assets or operational areas at once, putting pressure on response time, decision-making and cross-functional coordination.

This shift matters because many organizations still rely on safety and operations systems built for a more stable risk environment. In that context, the challenge is no longer documenting an incident after it happens. Instead, the challenge is creating the visibility, coordination and agility needed to respond while events are still unfolding. IBM Maximo® Application Suite helps organizations address this challenge by connecting safety, asset and operational data, as Transpower’s experience shows.