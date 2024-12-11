When you think of modern banking, mobile apps and personalized customer experiences often take center stage. But behind these innovations lie a critical enabler: real-time enterprise data.

IBM mainframes are at the heart of this transformation. For decades, they have served as the backbone of global financial systems. Today, their role is more pivotal than ever—they are the essential foundation for delivering instant, personalized mobile banking experiences.

However, a key challenge is the data latency inherent in legacy systems, which often leaves financial institutions relying on stale or outdated data that fails to meet the demands of real-time decision-making. IBM® Data Gate and Watsonx.data™ address this issue by enabling seamless, real-time access to mainframe data, allowing banks to power use cases such as instant credit score updates, real-time fraud detection and personalized budget forecasting—all critical for meeting customer expectations in the digital age.