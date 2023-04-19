Now, let’s dive into the manual end of risk events to see how you can use the Guardium Insights risk engine further. ​One of the things you might want to do is create a preset to give you a filtered view of your datapoints here. For example, you may want to create a preset that shows the data leaks that are critical. Once you save a preset, you can then shift back and forth between the various preset views of data.

Phishing is a cybercrime in which targets are contacted by someone posing as someone they aren’t to lure individuals into providing sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information, banking and credit card details and passwords. The information is then used to access important accounts and can result in identity theft and financial loss. If you were investigating a critical risk like a phishing attack, you could explore the details in the Risk events view.​ You can see additional details about what’s happening to your sensitive data within the report.

You could learn more about the phishing incident from the Risk events view. The findings table shows a list of datapoints sorted by time range. You can see the policy violations and outliers.​ You can also click any item to see more information about the specific outlier, policy violation, or anomaly.

You may also wish to dive into the classification records to see what types of data exists within the data sources. Looking at the data table, you would be able to tell whether there may be some birth certificate and street addresses present (which is private information). Based on the classification records being present, one should want to treat this potential incident carefully.

If you have investigated and determined that there is something to be concerned about, you may need to go ahead and respond. The Respond | Tune button helps you respond tactically to a risk event. ​You could manually create a ticket based on the tools you have already integrated with Guardium Insights, such as ServiceNow or CP4S SOAR.​ Or if you’ve done your investigation and think it’s a false positive, you might want to close the risk event and exclude that event from future profiling. ​Reducing these false positives is essential to finding the signal in the noise and prioritizing your team’s resources.

Guardium Insights and its powerful risk engine can help you connect the dots of different data points to gain a new level of understanding to assist your business in doing the following:

Reduce business silos​

Create actionable intelligence​

Simplify response​

Quickly respond to data risk​

