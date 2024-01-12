Meet the devops.automation platform that’s built for the enterprise

devops.automation is a software delivery platform with five core components and open connections to large language models (LLM) and artificial AI that’s designed to help you scale and accelerate the delivery of applications, AI and integrations across a business.

The core components of devops.automation include support for: planning and managing projects quickly and easily; creative tools to model and code with real-time generation and build applications; AI vision and AI pattern analysis to minimize the effort of testing; intelligent delivery gates to deploy applications and updates faster and with less risk; actionable insights from your complete delivery toolchain that will help accelerate your time to value and ensure governance and auditability across your entire software delivery lifecycle.