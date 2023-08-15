Measuring the impact: Unveiling the savings realized in cloud cost optimization

Imagine embarking on a weight-loss journey without having a scale—it’s like sailing through uncharted waters without a compass. The scale serves as your trusted navigator, providing tangible metrics and keeping you on track.
Similarly, comprehending the savings realized in a cloud-cost-optimization journey offers valuable insights into the impact of your efforts. It’s like having a financial guide by your side, showing you the tangible benefits of your optimization strategies and motivating you to keep pushing forward. It highlights the areas of potential cost reduction and helps to allocate resources effectively.
In version 8.9.3, IBM Turbonomic has overhauled the way it collects and calculates the savings achieved, providing a clear and accurate view of your cost optimization efforts:
Understanding the realization of savings starts with defining that an action continues to generate savings from its execution until one of the following conditions is met:
Then this definition is applied in the savings workflow:
To provide a clearer illustration, let’s delve into an example that demonstrates the application of this concept.
Consider a virtual machine (VM) with an initial cost of $2 per day. Assume that three scale actions are executed on consecutive days, beginning from Day 1:
By analyzing this example, we can see how the defined concept of value realization is applied, calculating the investments made and the resulting savings at each step. This process captures the accurate financial impact of the executed scale actions on the VM’s costs.
The widgets are conveniently accessible within the cloud executive dashboard, available by default in various views such as Billing Family, Account and Resource Group. In addition to the default views, users have the flexibility to manually add these widgets to any supported entity type or create a custom dashboard. This customization allows for tailored insights using different ‘group by’ categories, enabling you to efficiently monitor and analyze data specific to your unique requirements.
IBM Turbonomic captures savings and investments resulting from various optimization actions, including virtual-machine scaling, database scaling, deletion of wasted storage and volume scaling. It also captures the impact from optimizing popular PaaS services like Azure App Service.
This is an ongoing journey, and we continuously expand our support, validating the efforts invested in optimizing cloud costs. We encourage the continuation of cost-conscious practices and aim to demonstrate the value of optimization to stakeholders.