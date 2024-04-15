Today, cybercrime is good business. It exists because the profits are high while the risks are low. Far from stopping, cybercrime is constantly increasing. In 2023, the FBI received a record number of 880,418 complaints with potential losses exceeding USD 12.5 billion. This is a nearly 10% increase in complaints and 22% increase in losses compared to 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com).

According to the 2024 IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, ransomware has become the most common attack observed globally in the past four years. Knowing the havoc caused by ransomware, organizations invest in creating lines of defense against this threat, so it is not surprising that today, cybersecurity is the number one expense in business technology.

When a cyberattack strikes, the ransomware code gathers information about target networks and key resources such as databases, critical files, snapshots and backups. Showing minimal activity, the threat can remain dormant for weeks or months, infecting hourly and daily snapshots and monthly full backups. Once the ransomware has collected all the information it needs, it begins the actual attack, encrypting and making critical files and databases unusable. File encryption is fast and the attack can cripple critical business data in a matter of minutes.