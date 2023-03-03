Making IBM Cloud for Financial Services Work for You

Are you responsible for developing, deploying or managing applications and data in the financial services industry? Do you spend a lot of time worrying about all the associated risks, compliance standards and regulatory requirements? Would you rather spend more time focused on how to deliver value to your clients? If so, keep reading to learn how IBM Cloud for Financial Services® can help you mitigate risk and accelerate your adoption of the cloud.

IBM Cloud® is well-suited for regulated workloads with its end-to-end cloud security capabilities and support for a wide-range of compliance programs. IBM Cloud for Financial Services extends the capabilities of IBM Cloud to provide an industry-driven cloud platform that supports the unique requirements of the financial services industry. It hosts a rich ecosystem of IBM Cloud and partner services that makes it easier to achieve and demonstrate regulatory compliance postures for your financial services workloads.

In addition, the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services provides the following accelerators to help you effectively use IBM Cloud for Financial Services to host even your most sensitive and mission-critical workloads:

A comprehensive, first-of-its-kind set of control requirements designed to help address the security and regulatory compliance obligations of financial institutions.

Detailed implementation guidance for each control requirement to go hand-in-hand with detailed reference architectures.

Automation to make it easier to deploy and configure the reference architectures.

Tools that enable you to efficiently and effectively monitor compliance, remediate issues and generate evidence of compliance.

Learn more about each accelerator in the sections that follow.