Making HTTPS redirects easy with IBM NS1 Connect

HTTPS is now the standard for application and website traffic on the internet. Over 85% of websites (link resides outside ibm.com) now use HTTPS by default—it’s to the point where a standard HTTP request now seems suspicious.

This is great for the security of the internet, but it’s a huge pain for the website and application teams that are managing HTTPS records. It was easy to move HTTP records around with a simple URL redirect. HTTPS redirects, on the other hand, require changing the URL and the related SSL security certificate.

That extra step has proven to be quite a hassle, mostly because authoritative DNS and security certificates are usually managed in separate systems with no automation or integrations between them. Whenever you want to update an HTTPS record, you have to toggle between two places to make sure that everything is configured correctly.

“System” might actually be a generous term for how most companies approach SSL certificate management for HTTPS records. The reality is that most companies do it in a shared spreadsheet of some kind. The dangers of this approach are obvious: duplicate certificates, missed connections between certificates and URL records and general lack of alignment.

Here at IBM®, we’ve consistently heard about the challenge of HTTPS redirects from our NS1 Connect® customers. They want an easy button for this complicated process. They want to abandon SSL certificate spreadsheets and manage everything using the DNS portal (or Terraform playbooks, or API calls) where their primary focus lies.