Mainframe modernization and AI

As the application starts to gain traction in the market, the bank sees an opportunity to add new capabilities and features to remain ahead of the competition. Sally and her development team become increasingly concerned about the complexity of the parsing and indexing techniques that are required to fetch the needed data in real time, especially given the complex, multi-part queries that synthesize the information and present it back to the calling application.

Sally and her team discuss how they could improve the model given its complexity and realize a new approach is needed to scale the solution. One of her teammates, James, outlines an alternative— an agentic-RAG approach where “agents” take responsibility for collecting, processing and interpreting data and then return the required information to the model or calling agent.

James outlines how an agentic-RAG based approach to mainframe cloud integration offers several benefits over the current RAG solution. By using autonomous software agents running on the mainframe, an agentic-based approach enables an agent on the mainframe to execute complex, multi-step query actions. In this case, the agent would combine the bank’s proprietary forecasting model with customer-specific data, iterating over the model before returning the requested data to the Azure-based application. Agentic-based solutions provide greater flexibility and adaptability, which allows the bank to easily extend and add functionality—just by adding a new agent. James also outlines how an agentic-based approach would provide better security and compliance features, ensuring that sensitive information is protected and regulated data is handled in accordance with relevant standards, see here.

An agentic AI platform consists of an LLM that orchestrates the behavior of multiple agents that can be deployed across various applications. These agents might be more AI models or simple search tools that can quickly look up information in a knowledge base or online.

Designing a set of autonomous agents to retrieve financial data, execute data processing tasks and provide a summary back to a calling Azure application is a complex task. Further extending this analysis with agents in Azure (which augment the results) adds to that complexity. It requires careful planning, coordination, design and implementation. But this approach provides the basis for a robust and scalable system that can provide accurate and timely summaries of financial data, risk management and investment analysis at scale while using data sources in Azure, on the mainframe and elsewhere.