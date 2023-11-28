Leveraging popular open source AI frameworks to infuse AI into IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE applications

Open source software has been a focus area for IBM Z®. IBMers continue to contribute to popular and key open source projects. Open source has been critical to IBM’s strategy for building a popular and sustainable ecosystem around IBM Z hardware and software. The IBM Z team has optimized various popular open source software packages to run on IBM Z and IBM® LinuxONE, an enterprise-grade Linux® server.

To support popular and key open source AI frameworks to run on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE and increase the adoption of AI technologies on these platforms, we are proud to announce the release of a new support offering called AI Toolkit for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE. The AI toolkit consists of IBM Elite Support for the following open source and IBM non-warranted programs:

IBM Z® Accelerated for TensorFlow: This is an end-to-end open source platform focused on neural networks for machine learning (ML).

IBM Z® Accelerated for NVIDIA Triton Inference Server: This solution streamlines and standardizes AI inference, enabling teams to deploy, run and scale trained ML or deep learning models from any framework on GPU- and CPU-based infrastructures.

IBM Z® Accelerated Serving for TensorFlow : This is a flexible, high-performance serving system tailored for ML models, designed specifically for production environments.

IBM Z® Deep Learning Compiler: This tool generates programs from models, enabling execution on either z/OS or Linux on IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4.

IBM Z® Accelerated for Snap ML: This is a library optimized for training and scoring popular ML models.

With this support offering, we provide customers with the following: