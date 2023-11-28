Leveraging popular open source AI frameworks to infuse AI into IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE applications

Open source software has had a significant impact on the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and has played a key role in its evolution. Accessibility to a wider audience, rapid iteration and increased collaboration among developers, data scientists, researchers and the entire AI community have transformed AI and accelerated its evolution and maturity.
Open source has become mainstream and gained immense popularity in recent years. A 2020 O’Reilly survey on open source usage, sponsored by IBM, found the following:
We have learned from our customers that they require enterprise-grade support and the mitigation of security vulnerabilities in open source software.
Open source software has been a focus area for IBM Z®. IBMers continue to contribute to popular and key open source projects. Open source has been critical to IBM’s strategy for building a popular and sustainable ecosystem around IBM Z hardware and software. The IBM Z team has optimized various popular open source software packages to run on IBM Z and IBM® LinuxONE, an enterprise-grade Linux® server.
To support popular and key open source AI frameworks to run on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE and increase the adoption of AI technologies on these platforms, we are proud to announce the release of a new support offering called AI Toolkit for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE. The AI toolkit consists of IBM Elite Support for the following open source and IBM non-warranted programs:
With this support offering, we provide customers with the following:
The AI toolkit for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE unlocks a wide variety of potential use cases on both IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE. Here’s a list of possible use cases:
