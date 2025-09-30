Leading sports and entertainment companies are using data to serve up trusted AI and analytics to enhance the fan experience

IBM® watsonx® is helping to drive a better fan experience.
AI is changing how fans engage with the teams, artists and stories they love. It’s no longer just about passively watching the event itself; it’s about being part of a shared experience that feels tailor-made for each individual. The result? A more dynamic, inclusive and emotionally resonant fan experience whether you’re inside the stadium, watching from the comfort of your own home or on the go.
IBM watsonx has been helping to deliver and enhance the latest news, statistics, trends and predictions through highly interactive fan experiences to the sports and entertainment industries for many years now. Whether it’s Wimbledon, US Open, Masters, Scuderia Ferrari HP, ESPN fantasy football, UFC or the GRAMMY Awards, you’re in for a treat.
“That’s game, set and match!”
For two weeks, Wimbledon features hundreds of matches played across 18 courts. The action is fast-paced and the competitive advantage can change in an instant. For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to deliver technology and insights for fans at the tournament and those viewing remotely. To further immerse and engage fans in the rich digital experience, Wimbledon and IBM Consulting® recently collaborated to develop Match Chat, an interactive AI assistant. Match chat can field questions from fans during and after ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles matches.
Millions of fans engaged with Match Chat by using prompts and questions, for example, “Who has converted more breakpoints?” or “Who is performing better in the match?” Immediate responses and match analysis—delivered by AI—offered instant insights that enriched the fan experience.
Every game, set and match at The Championships generates datasets containing scores, speeds and other critical statistics. Millions of data points are generated throughout the tournament. To manage this massive and varied library of data, Wimbledon used IBM watsonx.data®, a hybrid, open data lakehouse. This approach unifies data from multiple sources and then integrates structured and unstructured data inputs and prepares them for processing by AI models.
To facilitate fan interaction with Match Chat, the team built an AI assistant by using IBM watsonx Orchestrate® to help coordinate a system of AI agents and large language models (LLMs). These models, including IBM Granite®, were trained to retrieve the relevant data and respond by using the tone and editorial style of Wimbledon.
The AI models that power Match Chat were trained by using IBM watsonx.ai®, a next-generation studio for building and developing generative AI (gen AI) models for business use cases. And the IBM team monitors the ongoing performance of the AI models by using tools from IBM watsonx.governance®.
Similarly, the US Open is one of the most highly attended sporting events in the world. More than 1 million people visit the tennis center in New York every year. But more than 14 million global tennis fans follow the tournament through the US Open app and website.
As the tournament’s official AI and cloud partner, IBM has helped the US Open attract and engage viewers for more than three decades. Year after year, IBM works with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to transform massive amounts of data into meaningful insights for tennis fans.
IBM watsonx.data is used to connect and curate the USTA’s trusted data sources. Models are then trained to translate tennis data into likelihood to win projections, article summaries or AI-generated spoken commentary for highlight reels. Over the course of the US Open, AI commentary was generated for all men’s and women’s singles matches; something the USTA editorial team had never done before. And the ongoing operation of the models is monitored and managed by using elements of IBM watsonx.governance, which ensures the AI is performant, compliant and operating as expected.
During the software development phase of the project, the team took advantage of a powerful generative AI assistant to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its code. IBM watsonx Code Assistant® uses generative AI from a purpose-built Granite model to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team used this tool to analyze and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers and auto-complete snippets of analyzed code.
“Four under par for the championship”
For more than 30 years, IBM and Augusta National have worked side by side to co-create unique digital experiences that bring the beauty, tradition and excitement of The Masters to millions of new and existing golf fans worldwide.
The moment a shot comes to rest at the Masters, the x, y and z coordinates are captured and compared against years of historical data. Then, a “Hole Insight” is generated in the Masters app, instantly revealing the risks and rewards of the upcoming shot. Minutes later, the IBM Granite model produces spoken narration—in both English and Spanish—for those same shots. These steps happen more than 20,000 times throughout the tournament, enhancing the digital experience of the Masters and demonstrating the speed and scale of AI models built with IBM watsonx.
Fans can also enjoy:
Historical insights into how each hole has played, based on nine years of Tournament data—including more than 180,000 shots—and ball position on the course. For example, “Shots historically hit in this location have an 82% chance of resulting in a birdie.”
“And they take the checkered flag again.”
Today’s Scuderia Ferrari HP cars generate over a million data points per second, thanks to sensors tracking heat, pressure, friction, fuel and more. In the world of motorsports, where milliseconds matter, IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP are partnering to ensure fans’ digital experience matches the speed, passion and precision of the sport.
There are more than 390 million Scuderia Ferrari HP fans around the world. IBM has helped deliver a digital experience that lives up to the legendary style and quality of the Ferrari brand. Their new and improved mobile app uses AI models built with IBM watsonx providing fans with:
IBM watsonx helps transform the team’s complex race data into compelling narratives that include reflections from the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and the team principal. Technologies on watsonx also create dynamic visualizations that allow fans to interact with and see post-race driver and car data including telemetry, weather, track conditions, session results, car and tire strategies. These post-race recaps of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team’s performance are now available for fans within hours of a race finish.
“Player has 11.1 projected points this week”
With almost 1,700 players in 272 games, the amount of data generated during the NFL football season is enormous. Fantasy football team owners are faced with complex decisions and an ocean of information. Deciding who to start, who to bench and who to trade each week can be a daunting task. It can also be a lot of fun—and that’s why the ESPN Fantasy app engages 13 million fantasy football users each year.
For the last 9 years, IBM has worked closely with ESPN to infuse its fantasy football experience with insights that help fantasy owners of all skill levels make more informed decisions.
Built and maintained with IBM watsonx and IBM Granite models, users can enjoy many popular features that enhance the fan experience including:
“The winner, by unanimous decision is.”
More than 700 million fans follow the heart-pounding action of UFC events. But behind every matchup between these world-class athletes, there’s a huge volume and variety of data invisible to the naked eye. With the help of generative AI built with IBM watsonx, UFC is transforming that data into advanced analysis, statistical insight and compelling storylines shared onsite and over social media. The UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx helps scale the capabilities of the UFC content team and brings a new level of understanding to UFC fans around the world.
To deliver faster, smarter and more engaging content, UFC partnered with IBM to build the UFC Insights Engine—an AI-powered platform that creates automated insights for matches. At the core of the solution is IBM watsonx.data, which unifies and analyzes the millions of historical datapoints about UFC athletes to generate prematch predictions. Then, watsonx Orchestrate facilitates the process of enabling UFC editors and commentators to mine insights by using natural language. Through a unified conversational interface, UFC researchers can ask complex questions, analyze trends and generate tailored insights. This orchestration integrates advanced tools, such as text-to-SQL pipelines for structured data queries and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines powered by leading open-source large language models (LLMs), including IBM Granite and Llama. These LLMs help generate high-quality, contextual responses by retrieving and grounding information in domain-specific content.
The implementation of the UFC Insights Engine has delivered measurable and transformative outcomes for UFC’s content and broadcast teams such as:
“And the GRAMMY for best new artist goes to...”
Beyond sports, IBM watsonx helps deliver a digital experience for the entertainment business. Presented by the Recording Academy since 1959, the GRAMMYs are a celebration of excellence, the music community’s highest honor and its only peer-based award.
The spectacle of the GRAMMY Awards show extends beyond the network broadcast. Fans from around the world also tune into various livestreams on grammy.com, including the Premiere Ceremony, GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, stars arriving on the “limo cam” and more.
This year, an “AI Stories with IBM watsonx” widget featured informative text-based content related to the artists and categories being awarded.
In previous years, one or two insights per artist were provided, but this year the new widget lets fans dive much deeper and read more about their favorites. The powerful combination of IBM Consulting, IBM Garage®, IBM watsonx, and the Recording Academy digital team is helping to deliver an engaging digital experience to more than 5 million music fans worldwide.
Learn more about how the Recording Academy uses IBM watsonx at the GRAMMYs.
Next time you watch or interact with your favorite sporting or entertainment event think about how that experience is delivered. IBM watsonx might be part of the AI technology that is bringing you the latest analysis and feeds of each shot, stroke, lap time, play, technique or latest celebrity update.
Learn more about the IBM watsonx AI and data platform.
Find out more on how IBM is helping drive smarter digital experiences across sports and entertainment visit.