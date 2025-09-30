Leading sports and entertainment companies are using data to serve up trusted AI and analytics to enhance the fan experience

“That’s game, set and match!”

For two weeks, Wimbledon features hundreds of matches played across 18 courts. The action is fast-paced and the competitive advantage can change in an instant. For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to deliver technology and insights for fans at the tournament and those viewing remotely. To further immerse and engage fans in the rich digital experience, Wimbledon and IBM Consulting® recently collaborated to develop Match Chat, an interactive AI assistant. Match chat can field questions from fans during and after ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles matches.

Millions of fans engaged with Match Chat by using prompts and questions, for example, “Who has converted more breakpoints?” or “Who is performing better in the match?” Immediate responses and match analysis—delivered by AI—offered instant insights that enriched the fan experience.

Every game, set and match at The Championships generates datasets containing scores, speeds and other critical statistics. Millions of data points are generated throughout the tournament. To manage this massive and varied library of data, Wimbledon used IBM watsonx.data®, a hybrid, open data lakehouse. This approach unifies data from multiple sources and then integrates structured and unstructured data inputs and prepares them for processing by AI models.

To facilitate fan interaction with Match Chat, the team built an AI assistant by using IBM watsonx Orchestrate® to help coordinate a system of AI agents and large language models (LLMs). These models, including IBM Granite®, were trained to retrieve the relevant data and respond by using the tone and editorial style of Wimbledon.

The AI models that power Match Chat were trained by using IBM watsonx.ai®, a next-generation studio for building and developing generative AI (gen AI) models for business use cases. And the IBM team monitors the ongoing performance of the AI models by using tools from IBM watsonx.governance®.

Similarly, the US Open is one of the most highly attended sporting events in the world. More than 1 million people visit the tennis center in New York every year. But more than 14 million global tennis fans follow the tournament through the US Open app and website.

As the tournament’s official AI and cloud partner, IBM has helped the US Open attract and engage viewers for more than three decades. Year after year, IBM works with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to transform massive amounts of data into meaningful insights for tennis fans.

IBM watsonx.data is used to connect and curate the USTA’s trusted data sources. Models are then trained to translate tennis data into likelihood to win projections, article summaries or AI-generated spoken commentary for highlight reels. Over the course of the US Open, AI commentary was generated for all men’s and women’s singles matches; something the USTA editorial team had never done before. And the ongoing operation of the models is monitored and managed by using elements of IBM watsonx.governance, which ensures the AI is performant, compliant and operating as expected.

During the software development phase of the project, the team took advantage of a powerful generative AI assistant to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its code. IBM watsonx Code Assistant® uses generative AI from a purpose-built Granite model to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team used this tool to analyze and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers and auto-complete snippets of analyzed code.

