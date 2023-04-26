Kubernetes-Native Security Now Available for IBM Systems

Tags
Cloud
26 April 2023

3 min read

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security provides a comprehensive and automated Kubernetes-native security solution for Red Hat OpenShift running on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE.

One of the core aims at IBM is to help make security accessible to all customers and provide security-focused solutions that help businesses innovate with confidence. Today we are proud to inform customers that the latest release (link resides outside ibm.com) of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes (link resides outside ibm.com) extends protections for Red Hat OpenShift (link resides outside ibm.com) clusters running on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE to address advanced security use cases.

IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE are enterprise-grade platforms that offer high performance, reliability and security for mission-critical workloads. These platforms are used by organizations in industries like banking, healthcare and government, where security and compliance are paramount.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise application development platform for building, deploying and running cloud-native applications at scale. Red Hat OpenShift and IBM provide a flexible, open, hybrid and multicloud enterprise platform with security features supporting mission-critical workloads.

 

What is Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security?

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security is a platform that provides Kubernetes-native security features for containerized applications and infrastructure across the full application lifecycle: build, deploy and runtime. It is designed to help organizations detect and remediate security risks throughout many stages of the container lifecycle by integrating with the Kubernetes API server, container registries and deployment pipelines. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security is designed to be flexible and scalable, helping organizations to secure Kubernetes clusters across multiple clouds and on-premises environments.

With this new support, IBM customers can now benefit from a comprehensive and automated Kubernetes-native security solution for Red Hat OpenShift running on the aforementioned IBM platforms. Customers on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE can address advanced Red Hat OpenShift security use cases like shift-left security, full lifecycle vulnerability management, network segmentation and runtime detection and response with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.

Benefits of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for IBM systems positions customers to do the following:

  • Gain visibility into containerized environments: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security provides a comprehensive view of Red Hat OpenShift security postures running on IBM Power, IBM LinuxONE and IBM zSystems to help customers gain insights, such as the number and severity of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in their clusters, and whether they adhere to compliance standards.
  • Shift security left with DevSecOps: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security integrates with existing CI/CD pipelines and provides developer-friendly guardrails to help organizations identify and address security issues (such as a fixable image vulnerability) earlier in the container lifecycle, before they impact production environments at runtime.
  • Identify and remediate security risks in their runtime environments: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security provides runtime monitoring for threat detection and remediation in Red Hat OpenShift clusters running on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE. This includes scanning running container images for vulnerabilities, detecting anomalous behavior and monitoring network traffic for malicious activity.
  • Support compliance policies: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security helps organizations address compliance policies for Red Hat OpenShift. This includes detection protocols for potentially non-compliant workloads across several industry standards—such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, CIS benchmarks and NIST—and providing audit support for compliance reporting.
  • Protect applications across hybrid cloud environments: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security supports multiple cloud providers and on-premises environments, helping customers to secure their Red Hat OpenShift clusters across hybrid cloud environments. This includes providing centralized management and policy enforcement across multiple Red Hat OpenShift clusters running on different platforms.

Get started

With Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security, IBM customers can now benefit from a comprehensive and automated security solution to help protect their Red Hat OpenShift environments while leveraging the benefits of enterprise-grade platforms like IBM PowerIBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE.

Author

Ajmal Kohgadai

Principal Product Marketing Manager at Red Hat

Learn more about Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security.