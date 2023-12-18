Jaxon takes on AI hallucinations with the release of Domain-Specific AI Language with integrated IBM watsonx foundation models

Depending on the use case, Jaxon selects the IBM or third-party foundation model(s) from the watsonx.ai library and incorporates it into solution architectures that directly address business problems. Jaxon then applies DSAIL technology to refine and adapt these models so they can be relevant and effective in their designated domains and system roles.

This approach represents a fusion of versatility and specialization. The watsonx.ai foundation models offer a broad base of capabilities, which are then honed and aligned by Jaxon to meet the unique demands of different sectors. Whether it’s insurance, finance, healthcare or any other industry, Jaxon offers AI solutions that are not just efficient but also aligned with the specific challenges and nuances of each domain.

A pivotal aspect of Jaxon AI’s collaboration with IBM is the strategic utilization of the StarCoder foundation model. This advanced model provides a starting point for Jaxon’s specialized approach.

The synergy between Jaxon’s DSAIL technology and watsonx is a cornerstone of this collaboration, paving the way for highly tailored, domain-specific AI applications.

By addressing the hallucination issue, Jaxon DSAIL is not just a step forward in AI technology; it’s a leap towards a future where AI is powerful, trusted and reliable.