IBM Instana Observability 2024 AWS Innovations

In 2024, Instana® significantly expanded its observability offerings on AWS. With new sensors, a self-hosted solution on the AWS Marketplace, and a flexible Pay-As-You-Go option, Instana can provide comprehensive, versatile observability tools for AWS environments. This year, Instana is also a featured participant at AWS re:Invent 2024, sharing comprehensive strategies for cloud-native observability and showcasing its latest product innovations to the AWS community. Additionally, Instana joined the IBM expanded software availability on AWS Marketplace, reaching 92 countries and making it easier for global users to access Instana.
This year, Instana expanded its AWS integrations with new sensors for:
These integrations provide deep visibility into AWS services such as near real-time data synchronization, notification management, IoT application performance, dynamic workload scaling and time-series data management.
Instana has built an add-on for Amazon EKS, highlighting its seamless integration with Kubernetes workloads on AWS. By helping to simplify the deployment of observability tools alongside EKS, Instana can help deliver efficient monitoring of Kubernetes clusters. Learn more about the Instana EKS add-on here.
Instana’s self-hosted offering on the AWS Marketplace helps organizations to manage control over their observability data within their AWS infrastructure, helping to support clients with critical compliance and data residency needs. This deployment model includes the preexisting capabilities of Instana’s observability suite. For further insights on automated observability in AWS environments, explore our blog on AWS: Automate Observability for AWS with IBM Instana Self-Hosted.
Instana offers a free 14 day trial for the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model, allowing users to experience Instana’s capablities without upfront costs. Ideal for organizations dynamically scaling on AWS, this model helps to align observability costs with actual usage. To learn more, visit the Instana PAYG listing on the AWS Marketplace: Instana PAYG on AWS Marketplace.
In May 2024, IBM announced an expansion of its software offerings on the AWS Marketplace to 92 countries, and Instana is part of this broader reach. This expansion helps businesses around the world to access Instana’s observability solutions directly through AWS Marketplace, helping to drive potential adoption and deployment across international markets. Read more about IBM’s expanded AWS Marketplace availability.
Instana hosted two insightful webinars this year to assist AWS users in leveraging observability:
In 2024, Instana participated in a number of AWS events, sharing expertise on observability and cloud-native monitoring for AWS environments. At AWS Summit Berlin, Instana led a session on modern observability strategies for data-driven AWS operations. The session, “DAT207 – Observability for Data-Driven Cloud Operations with Instana,” focused on key practices for monitoring AWS environments in near real-time and optimizing performance across cloud-native workloads. Instana’s presence at AWS events highlights our objective of helping AWS users leverage observability for effective cloud management. Learn more about AWS Summit Berlin.
Meet us at AWS re:Invent
For those joining us at AWS re:Invent, we invite you to visit our sessions, explore live demos, and connect with our experts. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Instana’s new features and how IBM Instana is committed to helping enterprises maximize their AWS investments.
Product demos: Stop by the IBM booth to explore hands-on demos of IBM Instana and our IT Automation solutions, and chat with our experts about how Instana’s observability features can help benefit your AWS environment.
Featured sessions:
Client Roundtables:
Client Reception:
In 2024, Instana expanded its footprint in AWS observability with a series of innovations and new availability channels. Through an expanded suite of AWS sensors, seamless EKS integration, self-hosted deployment options, flexible PAYG models, and participation in key AWS events, Instana helps equip AWS users around the globe with the tools and knowledge needed to deliver full-stack visibility and drive optimal cloud performance. Ready to explore Instana on AWS? Start your free trial today.
