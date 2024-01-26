Instana 2023: Recapping our latest innovation

You asked, and we delivered! At Instana®, addressing our customers’ needs and creating a simple tool that is easy to use is fundamental to helping our DevOps and SRE teams reduce burnout rates, allowing them to excel in what they do best. Taking all your feedback and market insights into perspective and careful consideration, we are thrilled to announce that in 2023.
Our team announced different product capabilities designed to simplify your teams’ ability to observe, debug, remediate and enhance your entire stack—integrating observability practices and telemetry data seamlessly into your entire software development lifecycle.
Here’s a comprehensive recap of everything we launched in 2023, awards (link resides outside ibm.com) and links to the latest update and how you can get started with each enhancement.
We have launched a bi-directional integration with Turbonomic®, a milestone that holds great significance for our customers. We understand the impact of downtime, with the average cost being $220K per hour. Organizations estimate that 32% of cloud spend is wasted, prompting many IT professionals to ask, ‘How do you get the most from and for your applications?’ The answer lies in choosing integrated solutions.
Furthermore, users can analyze the impact of executing Turbo actions on the underlying entity KPIs. Learn more in our announcement blog.
Full-stack observability demands thorough visibility and comprehension. OpenTelemetry serves as an indispensable tool for achieving comprehensive visibility, facilitating streamlined practices with common instrumentation, portable formats and interoperable pipelines. OpenTelemetry instrumentation moves to become the foundation of observability for the next wave of cloud and hybrid applications. Instana has deeply integrated OpenTelemetry with our core product and has expanded the coverage that we provide:
With synthetic monitoring, you can check how your application works in advance. It helps you find and solve performance problems before they bother your customers.
We understand that companies want to operate their business smoothly with both speed and scale. Hence, our commitment to help you achieve just that—through observability and incident response automation—especially where we have differentiated capabilities.
We have extended our end user monitoring (EUM) support with the inclusion of crash analysis functionality, which is currently in open beta. We welcome you to try it and provide feedback.
Mobile developers will have all the information in a single tool. Full-stack mobile application traces to the backend traces generated by the application calls.
We have also added the capability of automatically instrument websites!
Real-time monitoring is vital for SAP BTP cloud-native applications.
Users can integrate performance metrics from SAP Solution Manager (SolMan) into Instana to view and manage both SAP and non-SAP metrics from a single pane of glass. SolMan alerts are also forwarded enabling you to identify problems from your entire IT landscape from a single tool. Read more about this enhancement in our blog announcement.
Some of our users may have noticed a new automation icon in the IBM® Instana® Observability main menu. We announced our action framework, where you can create new actions or reuse your existing automation (e.g., Ansible®, PagerDuty, etc.). Actions can then be associated with various Instana events and will be visible to each event occurrence as potential actions to run.
You can also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to get action recommendations based on event context. Learn more by reading our blog announcement
July 2023, we extended our coverage to support logging monitoring feature with unbounded analytics for rich log analytics and great support for the Root Cause Analysis journey.
Last year, we announced business monitoring new capability, bringing business context to observability. The business context will add a 4th layer on top of the existing APM observability layers of end-to-end application performance, middleware health and infrastructure.
To learn more, watch the webinar (link resides outside ibm.com) where we discuss business observability in detail.
With the innovative partnership between DB Marlin and IBM Instana®, businesses can now achieve granular insights into database performance like never before. We enhance product our integration to provide extensive database performance monitoring and optimization efforts, Read our blog announcement to learn more
Instana now supports the Terraform provider https://github.com/instana/terraform-provider-instana (link resides outside ibm.com) with the help of our customer contributions.
2023 IBM Instana was recognised by CRN (link resides outside ibm.com) as atop partner-friendly product that launched and was significantly enhanced over the past year. Mike Mallo Head of Instana Product Management is beyond thrilled to accept this recognition, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, placing a high degree of focus on our users’ experience for cloud-native workloads. We are grateful for the support of our partners and look forward to continued innovation in the coming year. This award motivates us to strive for even greater success in the future.”
The IBM observability solution, IBM Instana, is purpose-built for cloud-native and designed to automatically and continuously provide high-fidelity data—one-second granularity and end-to-end traces—with the context of logical and physical dependencies across mobile, web, applications and infrastructure.
Curious to experience first-hand the Instana observability innovations? Sign up for a free trial today so you can spend less time debugging and more time building.
We also love to hear from you! If you have any new enhancements you would like to see, please leave your ideas on IBM Instana idea portal.