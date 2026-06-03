Inside the IBM architecture that powers fan engagement at the US Open

At the US Open, the most important moment on court isn’t always obvious from the score. A player can trail by two sets and still start building momentum. A casual fan opening the US Open app might see more than a dozen matches at once and need a fast answer: which match deserves my attention right now?

Here’s the challenge behind Live Likelihood to Win, an AI-powered prediction engine in IBM® SlamTracker®. Updated after every point, it predicts which player is more likely to win and how that probability changes as momentum shifts.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) runs the annual US Open as its Grand Slam event in Flushing Meadows, New York. During the tournament, more than 14 million unique users engage across the US Open app and website. Behind that experience, there are more than 7 million data points, with each point producing more than 150 variables such as serve speed, rally length and shot placement.

The challenge was to make that live data useful in real time, at tournament scale, without turning the product into a data dashboard. By building with IBM’s AI and data products, the USTA turned match prediction into a scalable insight platform for unpredictable play, global traffic spikes and rising fan expectations.