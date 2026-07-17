From document sprawl to trusted intelligence: Inside Migrato's hybrid architecture for compliant AI document insight

The architecture diagram shows a hybrid MICC deployment that separates customer-controlled content, ingestion, on-premises processing, selected IBM Cloud services and downstream system outputs. The design moves left to right:

Enterprise repositories feed an ingestion layer The ingestion layer brings content into the on-premises MICC platform MICC orchestrates document intelligence and governance services Selected workloads connect securely to IBM Cloud The platform returns classified documents, summaries, metadata, sensitive-data flags, duplicate reports, retention recommendations, human review queues and compliance outputs.

The first layer is where MICC connects to an organization’s content sources. The diversity of sources here is worth noting, as document governance rarely starts in one clean system. Most organizations need to understand content spread across old file shares, line-of-business systems and collaboration tools before they can decide what to migrate, retain or delete.

The second layer is the ingestion layer, which the updated diagram makes more explicit. MICC can bring content in through APIs, SMB network-share access, direct database connections and Microsoft Graph API.

The ingestion layer also includes MICC Import with built-in connectors for import and transfer. Secure transfer uses the appropriate source access pattern: API, SMB or Graph API over TLS where applicable. That keeps ingestion tied to the customer’s source-system constraints rather than forcing every repository into one connector model.

The third layer is the MICC platform, deployed on-premises for content intelligence and governance. Inside MICC, a processing orchestrator coordinates specialized services rather than treating document analysis as one large task. The workflow can start with optical character recognition (OCR) to extract text from images or documents. It can then call the classification service to add a document type label, such as invoice, W7-form or report.

A GDPR detection service identifies sensitive elements such as Social Security numbers, email addresses, personal names and other regulated data. A metadata and content enrichment service adds summaries, topics, keywords and personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI). A duplicate detection service then identifies exact duplicates and near-duplicates.

The on-premises MICC layer also includes a metadata repository database that uses MySQL Community Edition, installed locally or on Azure or IBM Cloud depending on the deployment model. MICC’s web portal gives users a place to search, review classifications, run reports and administer workflows. The human review and workflow component lets reviewers approve or reject findings and retention actions before documents are removed or moved forward in the governance process.

The diagram shows secure TLS connections between MICC and IBM Cloud services. watsonx.ai is used for classification, specifically to add document classification labels. IBM OCR extracts text from PDF images or pictures. IBM AI Services support GDPR and PII detection by identifying sensitive data such as GDPR-related information, PII and PHI. That division keeps the main MICC processing environment on-premises while giving Migrato a way to use IBM Cloud services for specific AI and OCR functions.

Along the bottom of the diagram is the deployment foundation. MICC can run on virtual machines, Kubernetes or containers, with supporting applications built as Java™ applications on a local Windows platform. The database layer uses MySQL Community Edition, storage uses disk-based storage and the listed hardware baseline includes 64 GB of memory, a 1 TB SSD and multiple CPU cores.

Security, governance and operations cut across the whole architecture. MICC can automate classification and recommendations at scale, but it doesn’t remove the customer’s control over sensitive content or final governance decisions.