From document sprawl to trusted intelligence: Inside Migrato's hybrid architecture for compliant AI document insight

Migrato uses IBM AI and hybrid cloud capabilities to help organizations classify, clean up and govern millions of unstructured documents, so their clients can find the right information faster, reduce privacy risk and avoid migrating content they no longer need.
Digitizing paper records solves one big problem and creates another: organizations can stop managing boxes of paper, but they still need to understand what’s inside years of Word files, PDFs, emails, scans, images and spreadsheets scattered across repositories.
Netherlands-based Migrato B.V., helps organizations bring order to unstructured data by helping analyze, inventory, cleanse and migrate content that doesn’t live in neat database rows. The company’s MICC (Migrato Intelligent Content Classifier) platform analyzes all this data and turns unstructured content into searchable, classified and governed information that employees can actually use.
The scale can get messy fast. A municipality might have many terabytes of historical content across network drives, SharePoint, legacy document management systems and business applications.
In some deployments, MICC might need to inspect millions of documents. Across municipal environments, stored content often includes exact duplicates, near-duplicates, obsolete file types, résumés kept longer than allowed and sensitive employee information stored in the wrong place. Across a range of use cases, protected content, including bank account numbers and other personally identifiable information (PII) must remain on premises.
This post explains how Migrato built MICC as a hybrid AI document intelligence and governance platform by using watsonx.ai®, IBM Cloud®, IBM AI and NLP libraries and IBM Build Labs collaboration. The resulting platform helps customers classify large volumes of content at scale while keeping sensitive information under customer control.
At first glance, document migration sounds like a simple “move from A to B” job. For regulated organizations, this migration is much more complex. Before content can be moved, teams need to understand what should move, which documents should be retained, what should be deleted and what should be surfaced for reuse.
This challenge is especially important for municipalities, government agencies, insurers, banks and universities. Employees in these organizations often need to answer public information requests, find records for business processes or prove compliance with privacy and retention rules.
MICC helps analyze the documents’ meaning and context instead of searching only for keywords. The platform classifies documents by intent, detects exact duplicates and near-duplicates, identifies sensitive information such as names, international bank account numbers (IBANs) and citizen service numbers (a government-issued personal identifier used in the Netherlands).
The value becomes clear in day-to-day work. For example, a public information request under the Dutch Open Government Act, known as a WOO request, can require employees to search across many repositories for relevant information.
With MICC, users can start from an informed inventory of what the organization holds rather than manually searching each system. For records teams, the platform can recommend documents for retention, expiration or deletion while keeping a human reviewer in control before anything is removed.
Migrato designed MICC to balance two priorities: keeping sensitive customer content close to the customer’s environment while using scalable AI where it can add speed and intelligence.
The architecture diagram shows a hybrid MICC deployment that separates customer-controlled content, ingestion, on-premises processing, selected IBM Cloud services and downstream system outputs. The design moves left to right:
The first layer is where MICC connects to an organization’s content sources. The diversity of sources here is worth noting, as document governance rarely starts in one clean system. Most organizations need to understand content spread across old file shares, line-of-business systems and collaboration tools before they can decide what to migrate, retain or delete.
The second layer is the ingestion layer, which the updated diagram makes more explicit. MICC can bring content in through APIs, SMB network-share access, direct database connections and Microsoft Graph API.
The ingestion layer also includes MICC Import with built-in connectors for import and transfer. Secure transfer uses the appropriate source access pattern: API, SMB or Graph API over TLS where applicable. That keeps ingestion tied to the customer’s source-system constraints rather than forcing every repository into one connector model.
The third layer is the MICC platform, deployed on-premises for content intelligence and governance. Inside MICC, a processing orchestrator coordinates specialized services rather than treating document analysis as one large task. The workflow can start with optical character recognition (OCR) to extract text from images or documents. It can then call the classification service to add a document type label, such as invoice, W7-form or report.
A GDPR detection service identifies sensitive elements such as Social Security numbers, email addresses, personal names and other regulated data. A metadata and content enrichment service adds summaries, topics, keywords and personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI). A duplicate detection service then identifies exact duplicates and near-duplicates.
The on-premises MICC layer also includes a metadata repository database that uses MySQL Community Edition, installed locally or on Azure or IBM Cloud depending on the deployment model. MICC’s web portal gives users a place to search, review classifications, run reports and administer workflows. The human review and workflow component lets reviewers approve or reject findings and retention actions before documents are removed or moved forward in the governance process.
The diagram shows secure TLS connections between MICC and IBM Cloud services. watsonx.ai is used for classification, specifically to add document classification labels. IBM OCR extracts text from PDF images or pictures. IBM AI Services support GDPR and PII detection by identifying sensitive data such as GDPR-related information, PII and PHI. That division keeps the main MICC processing environment on-premises while giving Migrato a way to use IBM Cloud services for specific AI and OCR functions.
Along the bottom of the diagram is the deployment foundation. MICC can run on virtual machines, Kubernetes or containers, with supporting applications built as Java™ applications on a local Windows platform. The database layer uses MySQL Community Edition, storage uses disk-based storage and the listed hardware baseline includes 64 GB of memory, a 1 TB SSD and multiple CPU cores.
Security, governance and operations cut across the whole architecture. MICC can automate classification and recommendations at scale, but it doesn’t remove the customer’s control over sensitive content or final governance decisions.
The biggest shift is from basic search to document understanding. A traditional search system can tell whether a phrase appears in a file. MICC goes further to determine what the document is, what sensitive information it contains, whether similar versions already exist and which governance rule should apply.
That shift changes the operating model for records teams. Instead of manually reviewing and labeling every document before it can be organized, teams can use AI-assisted classification to generate recommendations across large volumes of content. Human reviewers remain in control and validate results and approve deletion decisions. That division of labor is important in regulated environments where AI reduces repetitive work without becoming the final authority for critical decisions that impact compliance, privacy or record retention.
The business value comes from reducing the volume of content that must be migrated, stored and manually reviewed. For example, up to 70% of content stored by municipal governments might no longer be needed. Exact duplicates might make up roughly 30% of the entire data, with another 10% attributed to near-duplicates such as Word documents, PDFs and signed copies of the same record. Avoiding the migration of obsolete or duplicate content can reduce storage growth, cloud licensing pressure and downstream records cleanup.
IBM’s role strengthens MICC in three ways:
For organizations with millions of documents, scaling document governance by increasing the workforce isn’t sustainable. The work is repetitive, the repositories are often fragmented and the risk of overlooking sensitive content increases as volumes grow.
Migrato’s MICC platform addresses this challenge by focusing the job each layer performs on narrow tasks. Content stays primarily under customer control. MICC manages inventory, classification logic, retention recommendations and the user workflow. IBM AI capabilities support language understanding, summarization and classification while IBM Cloud handles selected high-speed workloads. Human reviewers remain responsible for final decisions, including whether content should be retained, published or deleted.
This approach gives end users a better experience, faster information access, less manual classification, stronger privacy controls and cleaner repositories. It also gives technical teams a repeatable deployment model that can support a wide range of document-heavy customer organizations, across industries, without rebuilding the foundation for every customer.
By combining MICC with IBM AI, selective IBM Cloud processing and human-reviewed governance, Migrato has turned document migration into a scalable document intelligence business. The result is a robust platform that helps customers and employees find what they need, remove what they no longer require and govern sensitive content without handing control of the entire repository to the AI layer.
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