IBM watsonx.data is our flagship hybrid, open data lakehouse product, designed to handle the complexities of modern data environments and combining the best of data lakes and data warehouses.



With IBM automated data lineage capabilities, you can visualize the complete data journey across watsonx.data, from source to consumption systems, enabling a new level of transparency, quality and control over data.

Navigating complex data pipelines can feel like exploring a vast, ever-shifting labyrinth. Without a clear guide, it's easy to lose track of where data comes from, how it moves or how it's used.

That’s where automated data lineage becomes your Ariadne’s thread—the mythological ball of yarn that Ariadne gives Theseus to help him exit the Minotaur's labyrinth after completing his mission. The thread wasn’t just a way to escape; it was a way to stay oriented in a maze of unknows.

In the same way, data lineage doesn't just show a way through your data complexity but also acts as your guide through the intricate maze of modern data systems. It allows you to trace the entire data lifecycle across watsonx.data, offering a comprehensive view of how data moves from source systems to lakehouse through processing layers and into consumption points, such as BI solutions.

With data lineage capabilities, you gain end-to-end visibility into data pipelines within watsonx.data, including the ability to visualize upstream data flow, which shows where data originates and how it enters the watsonx.data environment. It also includes downstream flows, illustrating how that is transformed, used and consumed by analytics or BI tools. This full-spectrum view helps teams better understand data dependencies, optimize data quality, perform root cause analysis and drive confident decisions.

By combining watsonx.data with automated data lineage capabilities, the labyrinth becomes a roadmap—transparent, navigable and built for insights.