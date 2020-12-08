Industry 4.0 with OpenShift and the IBM Cloud Pak Solutions: Part I

Usually, Levels 0 to 2 are referred to as Operational Technology (OT), and Levels 3 to 5 as Information Technology (IT). There is a big gap between OT and IT. One of the main challenges of Industry 4.0 is to manage the convergence between IT and OT.

One of the ways to address this challenge is to put in place an integration layer between IT and OT at each plant level. This layer bridges OT field protocols such as Modbus and ProfiNet on one end and exposes general IT standards such as MQTT and REST, enabling the connection to the upper IT levels.

The integration layer provides a service platform for local integration, orchestration, analysis, and Plant-level visibility and connects to the Enterprise level. Leveraging services exposed by this platform, applications can be developed without having to cope with the complexity of integrating the OT infrastructure.

Applications can then be deployed at any of the levels — Enterprise, Plant level, or Edge — depending on the degree of control (strategic, tactical, or operational) of the different stakeholders.

With OT infrastructure becoming more software-defined, programable, and intelligent combined, we have a major opportunity to rethink the development, deployment, and management of the OT services. This gives rise to a model where OT infrastructure services can be encapsulated and offer an approach to treat “OT Infrastructure as Code.” Such a paradigm is now underway and is facilitated by the use of modern cloud deployment models through containerization, API-driven process integration, and deployment.

The digitally enabled manufacturing enterprise is aiming to improve key manufacturing KPIs. The gold standard in this is Operational Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), which identifies the percentage of manufacturing time that is truly productive by combining three factors:

Industrial equipment reliability

Volume of production

Quality of production

With direct visibility and control on the OT layers, it is possible to implement advanced applications, such as smart asset management, predictive maintenance and maintenance management, equipment efficiency control, production quality improvement, production optimization, and overall production line configuration and re-configuration.

This enables enterprises to optimize their OEE. This could be by reducing unplanned downtime through using telemetry from shop-floor sensors combined with machine learning (ML) to predict asset failures, prescribe maintenance strategies, and optimize maintenance schedules.