IBM’s Metastore aaS: There is no lake without metadata

It’s not breaking news that metadata is a major element that needs to be managed for data and analytics solutions. Most people immediately associate data governance with this subject, and this is well justified because this is the type of metadata that ensures easy discoverability, data protection and tracking of the lineage for your data

However, metadata comprises more factors than just data governance. Most importantly, it also includes the so-called technical metadata. This is information about the schema of a data set, its data type and statistical information about the values in each column. This technical metadata is especially relevant when we talk about data lakes because unlike integrated database repositories such as RDBMS — which have built-in technical metadata — the technical metadata is a separate component in a data lake that needs to be set up and maintained explicitly.

Often, this component is referred to as the metastore or the table catalog. It’s technical information about your data that is required to compile and execute analytic queries — in particular, SQL statements.

The recent trend to data lakehouse technology is pushing technical metadata to be partially more collocated and stored along with the data itself in compound table formats like Iceberg and Delta Lake. However, this does not eliminate the need for a dedicated and central metastore component because table formats can only handle table-level metadata. Data is typically stored across multiple tables in a more or less complex table schema, which sometimes also includes information about referential relationships between tables or logical data models on top of tables as so-called views.

For these reasons, every data lake requires a metastore component or service. The most widely established metastore interface that is supported by a broad set of big data query and processing engines and libraries is the Hive Metastore. As the name reveals, its origin are in the Hadoop ecosystem. However it is not tied to or depending on Hadoop at all anymore, and it is frequently deployed and consumed in Hadoop-less environments, such as in a cloud data lake solution stack.

The metadata in a Hive Metastore is just as important as your data in the data lake itself and must be handled accordingly. This means that its metadata must be made persistent, highly available and included in any disaster recovery setup.