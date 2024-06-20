Speed, scale and trustworthy AI on IBM Z with Machine Learning for IBM z/OS v3.2

Recent years have seen a remarkable surge in AI adoption, with businesses doubling down. According to the IBM® Global AI Adoption Index, about 42% of enterprise-scale companies surveyed (> 1,000 employees) report having actively deployed AI in their business. 59% of those companies surveyed that are already exploring or deploying AI say they have accelerated their rollout or investments in the technology. Yet, amidst this surge, navigating the complexities of AI implementation, scalability issues and validating the trustworthiness of AI continue to be significant challenges that companies still face.

A robust and scalable environment is crucial to accelerating client adoption of AI. It must be capable of converting ambitious AI use cases into reality while enabling real-time AI insights to be generated with trust and transparency.