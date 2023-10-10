IBM watsonx Assistant: Driving generative AI innovation with Conversational Search

When a user asks an assistant a question, watsonx Assistant first determines how to help the user – whether to trigger a prebuilt conversation, conversational search, or escalate to a human agent. This is done using our new transformer model (link resides outside ibm.com), achieving higher accuracy with dramatically less training needed.

Once conversational search is triggered, it relies on two fundamental steps to succeed: the retrieval portion, how to find the most relevant information possible, and the generation portion, how to best structure that information to get the richest responses from the LLM. For both portions, IBM watsonx Assistant leverages the Retrieval Augmented Generation framework packaged as a no-code out-of-the-box solution to reduce the need to feed and retrain the LLM model. Users can simply upload the latest business documentation or policies, and the model will retrieve information and return with an updated response.

For the retrieval portion, watsonx Assistant leverages search capabilities to retrieve relevant content from business documents. IBM watsonx Discovery enables semantic searches that understand context and meaning to retrieve information. And, because these models understand language so well, business-users can improve the quantity of topics and quality of answers their AI assistant can cover with no training. Semantic search is available today on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and will be available as a configurable option for you to run as software and SaaS deployments in the upcoming months.

Once the retrieval is done and the search results have been organized in order of relevancy, the information is passed along to an LLM – in this case the IBM model Granite – to synthesize and generate a conversational answer grounded in that content. This answer is provided with traceability so businesses and their users can see the source of the answer. The result: A trusted contextual response based on your company´s content.

At IBM we understand the importance of using AI responsibly and we enable our clients to do the same with conversational search. Organizations can enable the functionality if only certain topics are recognized, and/or have the option of utilizing conversational search as a general fallback to long-tail questions. Enterprises can adjust their preference for using search based on their corporate policies for using generative AI. We also offer “trigger words” to automatically escalate to a human agent if certain topics are recognized to ensure conversational search is not used.