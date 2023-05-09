IBM watsonx Orchestrate: Unlocking new levels of productivity for every employee

The world is changing faster than ever, and the way we work needs to keep up with the possibilities that new technologies bring to our day-to-day work. Companies that want to stay competitive need to help their employees quickly build new skill sets and adapt to changing market conditions.

Workforce demographic trends compel us to reimagine how we work. A large share of the worker population—Millennials and Generation Z—grew up using technology in their day-to-day lives, and they expect the technology they use at work to function the same as it does in their personal lives.

Those businesses that do not adapt may be overly exposed to worker shortages and productivity. An analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the U.S. labor force participation rate is projected to decline from 61.7% in 2021 to 60.1 % in 2031 (link resides outside ibm.com), fueled by the aging population trend reflected across the world (link resides outside ibm.com).