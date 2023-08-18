IBM watsonx Assistant and NICE CXone combine capabilities for a new chapter in CCaaS

In an age of instant everything, ensuring a positive customer experience has become a top priority for enterprises. When one third of customers (32%) say they will walk away from a brand they love after just one bad experience (source: PWC (link resides outside ibm.com)), organizations are now applying massive investments to this experience, particularly with their live agents and contact centers.

For many enterprises, that investment includes modernizing their call centers by moving to cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms. CCaaS solutions — such as NICE CXone (link resides outside ibm.com) — are powerful solutions for arming live agents with flexible, agile tools that allow agents to get the job done from anywhere. CCaaS solutions lead to higher customer resolution rates, lower agent response times and higher agent morale and retention.

Even with these modernization benefits, the focus on human agents makes it difficult to deliver superior customer experiences. In addition to the cost of recruiting, training and retaining agents, human-led contact centers struggle to scale in times of high demand. This can lead to long wait times and makes it difficult to find the right agent across the various entry points such as voice, web, mobile apps and SMS.