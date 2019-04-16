IBM PowerAI Vision: A visual recognition AI solution

Many organizations are interested in employing deep learning and data science but have a skill and resource gap that impedes adoption of these technologies. To address this need, IBM created an easy deep learning solution specifically for business users.

Designed to lower the barrier of entry required to create AI applications, IBM PowerAI Vision — a visual recognition solution running on IBM Power Systems — delivers an intuitive tool set that empowers users to create visual models without coding or deep learning expertise. As a result, organizations that lack data scientists can create highly accurate deep learning models to classify images and detect objects in images or videos.

Have you heard about deep learning and image recognition?

Are you curious how it works?

In late 2018, I had the opportunity to deliver a special session on PowerAI Vision at the IBM Developer Day 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. AI is a popular topic, and the session was in high demand, so in this post, I want to outline the basics of PowerAI Vision for you and demonstrate some ways that it can be used.