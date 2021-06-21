IBM’s Observability and AI Operations Solutions: How They Fit Together to Resolve Incidents

While this article will describe some of their capabilities in incident management and incident resolution (i.e., detecting issues as early as possible and resolving them as quickly and as efficiently as possible), it’s important to remember that each of these three has additional strengths and capabilities.

For example, Instana can perform deep dives into application performance during the development cycle, Turbonomic can deliver application-driven cloud optimization and Watson AIOps can perform risk analysis for upcoming changes.

But for the purposes of this article, we will concentrate on the incident management toolchain — an abstraction of the way incidents are handled in real time. Observability tools monitor technologies and services and collect data. The data is then analyzed using advanced machine learning (AIOps) models and an incident is created. The relevant people are notified and runbooks are executed to remediate the issue while a ticket documents the issue. Dashboards and collaboration tools are used to troubleshoot the problem until it is solved.

The toolchain described here has elements of both the AI Ladder (Collect, Organise, Analyse and Infuse) and the IBM Garage Method Incident Management Reference Architecture: