Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM MQ AI Agents: Messaging for the autonomous era

Introducing IBM MQ Agents: a new, AI-assisted approach to MQ administration designed to help organizations understand, diagnose and resolve messaging issues across complex, hybrid environments.

Published 19 February 2026

With the introduction of AI powered IBM MQ Agents, IBM MQ extends its proven role as the highly reliable messaging system by adding intelligent, context-aware administrative assistant directly into the MQ Console.

Image for a What's New post covering IBM MQ AI Agents

IBM MQ is trusted as the messaging backbone behind many of the world’s most critical applications. Payments, orders, logistics and manufacturing processes rely on MQ every day to deliver predictable, dependable message flow at scale—even in the most demanding environments.

IBM MQ Agents complement that trusted foundation by helping administrators quickly understand what’s happening in their environments, diagnose issues and determine next steps, without extended investigation or specialist escalation.

The practical outcome is simpler day-to-day administration, faster problem resolution and broader access to MQ expertise.

The problem every tech leader recognizes

Imagine every MQ administrator having access to deep, contextual MQ exactly when its needed—no searching for commands, no digging through playbooks or documentation, no escalation just to understand what’s wrong. That’s the problem IBM MQ Agents are designed to solve.

If you lead IT operations or integration strategy, you’ve likely faced this moment: “Why are my messages not flowing?”

It’s a simple question with serious consequences. When messages stall:

  • Orders may stop being processed
  • Applications may back up
  Customer-facing systems may slow down
  • IT teams may be pulled away from planned work to investigate

Identifying the root cause is rarely straightforward—especially in hybrid MQ estate spanning platforms, applications, and deployment models.

Two factors tend to amplify the challenge:

  • MQ expertise is often concentrated in a small number of individuals, limiting how quickly issues can be understood and resolved.
  • Troubleshooting is fragmented, involving multiple tools, handoffs, data collection steps, or support engagement.

Meanwhile, business impact grows quickly.  Across industries—from banking and retail to manufacturing and healthcare—even short lived messaging disruption can translate into significant operational and financial cost.

What IBM MQ agents deliver

IBM MQ Agents reimagine MQ administration—making it easier to understand, diagnose and manage message flow across complex, hybrid environments. In practice, that translates into four powerful capabilities.

1. A single conversational entry point into MQ behaviour

MQ administrators can ask natural-language questions about

  • Applications and message flow
  • Channels and connectivity
  • Message buildups and backlogs
  • Dead-letter queue activity
  • Specific queue managers or groups of queue managers

For example, an administrator can ask why a sender channel is retrying and receive an explanation that correlates channel status, remote queue manager availability, and recent error patterns.

This creates a consistent point of insight across individual queue managers or entire MQ networks—reducing reliance on fragmented tools and viewpoints.

Fast, AI assisted diagnosis

The agents help identify common classes of issues:

  • Channel connectivity problems (retry loops caused by network or remote endpoint failures)
  • Application behaviour issues such as missing or stalled consumers
  Message buildups
  Dead-letter queue patterns that indicate systemic problems
  • Missing or stalled consumers

This removes manual investigation typically required to understand where and why message flow is interrupted.

3. Tangible operational impact

In practice, organisations can expect:

  Faster identification and resolution of MQ-related issues
  • Reduced time spent on routine investigation and troubleshooting
  • Less dependency on a small number of highly experienced MQ specialists

The result is smoother day-to-day MQ administration and fewer prolonged incidents.

4. Insight across the entire MQ network

IBM MQ Agents can connect to and reason across multiple queue managers within an MQ network, helping administrators understand issues in context rather than in isolation.

Agents can be connected to queue managers wherever MQ runs—in public cloud environments, on premises, on commodity hardware, mainframe, and MQ Appliance—and aligned with an administrator’s operational scope.

For the first time, MQ can explain what’s happening inside the messaging layer—and guide administrators toward resolution with clarity and confidence.

A major step forward for MQ administrators

IBM MQ Agents are built with deep, MQ-specific intelligence, informed by MQ concepts, behaviours, and real messaging network patterns.

Using agentic design, they reason through complex situations and present insights conversationally—helping administrators understand not just what is happening, but why.

This enables teams to move beyond surface-level signals and work directly with insights grounded in the messaging layer itself, empowering faster understanding and resolution of message flow issues, directly impacting business continuity, service quality and uptime.

Who is this for and what does it mean for leaders

IBM MQ is for MQ administrators responsible for daily operations, Integration engineers and architects managing MQ estates and IT and middleware leaders accountable for uptime and resilience.

For CTOs, architects and middleware leaders, IBM MQ Agents deliver three strategic advantages:

  1. Stronger uptime and resilience: Issues are identified and explained more quickly, before they become business-impacting.
  2. Higher administrative productivity: Less time is spent diagnosing, more time is delivering business value.
  3. Reduced dependency on scarce expertise: MQ knowledge becomes accessible to a broader set of administrators, from day one.

IBM MQ remains the stable, trusted messaging backbone enterprises rely on—now complemented by intelligent, assistive capabilities that change how MQ environments are experienced day to day.

Explore IBM MQ Agents today

IBM MQ Agents are available through IBM MQ Advanced, offering a practical way to experience how AI-assisted administration changes the day-to-day reality of working with MQ.

Explore how IBM MQ Agents can transform MQ administration in your environment.

Ash Singh

Technical Product Manager, IBM MQ AI, Core Software Automation