IBM IT Automation: Reflections from IBM Think

Managing IT environments in today’s modern business landscape is a complex and challenging task, requiring IT operations teams to move from being reactive to predictive and proactive. Traditional approaches are no longer sufficient to ensure continuous availability, functionality and performance.

To address this challenge, IBM offers an AIOps platform that utilizes AI to enhance decision-making across infrastructure and operations personas by contextualizing large volumes of operational data.

IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps is a comprehensive, self-hosted AIOps platform solution that provides central IT operations teams with a single pane of glass to view their managed IT environment. This platform utilizes intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to aggregate data from various sources, detect and correlate incidents, and quickly drive incidents to resolution. IBM’s AIOps platform is designed to help businesses by augmenting, accelerating and automating incident resolution, while helping to foster collaboration across teams.

Further contributing to the value of our existing AIOps platform—alongside the Cloud Pak for AIOps—IBM is excited to announce the addition of our cloud-native SaaS solution, IBM AIOps Insights, set for general availability at the end of June 2023. This AI-powered solution is designed to streamline incident management and increase uptime to help improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. With AIOps Insights, organizations can leverage AI and machine learning to automate end-to-end processes, transforming reactive IT operations into proactive and predictive operations that identify issues and anomalies before they occur.

AIOps Insights is a SaaS deployment option for incident management and remediation that provides a comprehensive, real-time view of an organization’s IT environment. Like IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps, it consolidates multiple tools and correlates resource status across silos, streamlining incident management, reducing incident costs and increasing availability. With AIOps Insights, organizations can connect and integrate cross-domain data—including infrastructure, network and APM—and visualize their entire IT environment with just a few clicks.

The platform dynamically generates a topology of an organization’s IT environment, adding new entities as they are detected. By correlating events and grouping them into incidents, AIOps Insights addresses noise and enables quick identification of incidents that may require more investigation. The platform also automatically suggests remediation actions. The platform then provides visibility of status updates as incidents are resolved.

IBM’s AIOps platform, including IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps and the new IBM AIOps Insights, empowers organizations to tap into the power of intelligent automation and streamline IT operations to help them achieve better business outcomes.