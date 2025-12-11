IBM investment in QEDMA: Accelerating the quantum future

Despite rapid progress in quantum hardware, errors remain a major challenge for quantum computing. Qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers, are highly sensitive to noise and decoherence. Without robust error-handling strategies, the full potential of quantum computing cannot be realized.

Here is where QEDMA comes in. Founded in 2020 by quantum physicists Dr. Asif Sinay, Professor Dorit Aharonov and Professor Netanel Lindner, QEDMA focuses on noise-resilience solutions that make quantum computing practical today.

QEDMA’s mission is clear: push the world toward quantum algorithmic advantage by developing software products that enhance the performance of quantum computers.