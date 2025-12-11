IBM investment in QEDMA: Accelerating the quantum future
By supporting innovators such as QEDMA, IBM is building a robust quantum ecosystem that brings the promise of a quantum advantage closer to reality.
Despite rapid progress in quantum hardware, errors remain a major challenge for quantum computing. Qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers, are highly sensitive to noise and decoherence. Without robust error-handling strategies, the full potential of quantum computing cannot be realized.
Here is where QEDMA comes in. Founded in 2020 by quantum physicists Dr. Asif Sinay, Professor Dorit Aharonov and Professor Netanel Lindner, QEDMA focuses on noise-resilience solutions that make quantum computing practical today.
QEDMA’s mission is clear: push the world toward quantum algorithmic advantage by developing software products that enhance the performance of quantum computers.
IBM’s mission is to bring useful quantum computing to the world. We view quantum computing as a transformative technology that will unlock enormous scientific opportunities and reshape industries.
IBM put the first quantum computer on the cloud in 2016. Since then, IBM has focused on delivering the best quantum hardware and software development kits for developers to build algorithms and applications that create real business value.
IBM Ventures plays a key role in this vision by investing in startups that are developing quantum software, applications and algorithms. These investments accelerate innovation and bring the benefits of quantum computing to IBM’s clients and the broader ecosystem.
Traditional error correction methods require an enormous number of qubits, which current hardware simply doesn’t have. QEDMA’s flagship solution, QESEM, works with today’s limited-qubit systems. It leverages two key techniques:
By combining these approaches, QEDMA enables quantum application and algorithm developers to achieve meaningful performance gains today, without waiting for future hardware breakthroughs. It is a critical step toward quantum advantage. Quantum advantage is the point when a quantum computer can run a computation more accurately, cheaply or efficiently than a classical computer.
QEDMA’s goals are to develop next-generation methods that combine error mitigation with error correction. This process is going to significantly reduce qubit requirements and increase the complexity and size of the circuit as the industry continues to make improvements in error correction.
IBM’s participation in QEDMA’s USD 26 million Series A round, led by Glilot Capital Partners, underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating the quantum future.
This investment reflects:
Noise-resilience is not just a technical challenge—it is a key enabler for unlocking quantum applications across industries. By supporting innovators like QEDMA, IBM is building a robust quantum ecosystem that brings the promise of a quantum advantage closer to reality.