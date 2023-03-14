IBM Infrastructure for Hybrid Cloud — Part 1: LinuxONE

Private companies and public agencies are moving to hybrid cloud to leverage the benefits of both on-premises infrastructure and the cloud, while mitigating the limitations and challenges of each.

This approach provides a more flexible, scalable, cost-effective and secure computing environment that can help organizations better meet their business needs.

In this context, IBM Infrastructure is playing an interesting role by being available with solutions on-premises and in IBM Cloud. This blog post is the beginning of a short series that will go through the main solutions, starting from IBM LinuxONE.