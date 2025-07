IBM Databand achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation

“This is a huge step forward in our Snowflake partnership,” said David Blanch, Head of Product for IBM Databand. “Our customers constantly ask for data observability across their data architecture, from data orchestration to storage. This validation from Snowflake now brings us into a select category of observability solutions.”



The Snowflake Ready Validation Program (link resides outside ibm.com) recognizes partners that have completed a 3rd party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

Databand is partnering with Snowflake to provide continuous data observability in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Databand’s integration enables data teams to quickly identify and fix data quality freshness, and volume issues in Snowflake tables.