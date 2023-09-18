IBM Connected Trade Platform helps power the digitization of trade and supply chain financing

Digitization—along with standardization and collaboration within the industry—can help create a variety of benefits. For example, banks gain real-time visibility into their respective supply chains, eliminate paper-based processes and associated manual labor, improve speed to working capital optimization, enhance cash-flow forecasting accuracy, safeguard transactions against cybersecurity risk, enable greater supply chain resiliency and unlock wider procure-to-pay benefits.

At IBM, we recognize that this transformation will require adopting a platform strategy that lifts the supporting ecosystem, and we aim to deliver this using next-generation ‘as a Service’ business models.

As organizations look to modernize their trade finance journeys, we have leveraged the breadth of IBM’s technology and consulting capabilities to develop a Connected Trade Platform for the industry.

As part of our approach, we are sourcing digitally native business-process capabilities from multiple fintechs, given that no two banks are likely going to going to have the same set of applications or processes.

Our platform strategy is designed to build secured infrastructure that is optimized for regulated business processes and help support clients in their compliance journeys. It is also abstracted at a common infrastructure control plane that aims to make it easy for banks to adopt and consume. With a plug-and-play integration framework for banking-specific backend systems, the platform can help enable the flow of financial transactions from the front office to the back office.

At IBM, we believe it’s critical that this industry-specific platform is optimized to enable growth and de-risk trade for all the participants in the ecosystem:

From a bank’s perspective, this can mean reduced time to market, elimination of fragmented and manual processes, and conformity to an individual bank’s security and compliance standards.

From a buyer’s perspective, it can drive significant improvement in working capital, superior supplier performance and accelerated ESG initiatives.

From a fintech perspective, it can reduce the barrier to adoption, enable an expanded go-to-market reach, deliver flexible integration with a bank’s backend systems and allow for simplified operations management of their respective applications.

“As banks strive to provide their corporate clients across the globe with solutions that can help them drive their businesses forward, it’s important that banks modernize their own processes. This modernization allows them to better digitize their trade finance processes, driving the benefits that will enable the growth of their trade businesses, whilst also creating a more streamlined client experience,” said Iain MacLennan, Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra.