IBM Cloud patterns: Private wireless network on IBM Cloud Satellite

Imagine a manufacturing plant that has different kinds of movable and stationary robots and other programmable devices operating within the plant. The company could choose to employ a private wireless network because that will speed up the inter-communications needed to operate the devices while keeping things secure.

In such a scenario, the manufacturing plant could be configured as a remote IBM Cloud Satellite location running the required workloads and cloud-related components on-premises. More importantly, the network connectivity required at the location would be provided by the PWN. This setup could be duplicated in the company’s other manufacturing units or their partner suppliers, across the state or country. Each unit would have its own PWN and be configured as an IBM Cloud Satellite location. All these satellite locations would be managed from an IBM Cloud region.

There is a master control plane running in IBM Cloud that monitors all the Satellite locations and provides centralized logging and security services as part of the managed services. IBM Cloud Site Reliability Engineers take care of all system upgrades and patching. We mentioned that the satellite link between the IBM Cloud Satellite location and IBM Cloud is a security-rich TLS 1.3 tunnel. Enterprises could also make use of IBM’s Direct Link service to connect. You will notice all the network connections described in this topology are secure.

IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation (CP4NA), together with an Element Management System from a telco, would provide service orchestration and service assurance functions. IBM Cloud would provide monitoring and logging services along with identity access management for accessing the cloud environment. Additional network monitoring services could be provided by the CSP. This underscores the need for the cloud provider to work closely with the telco vendor. From an enterprise perspective, the enterprise user interface serves to mask the complexity, offering a unified interface for streamlined management, provisioning of services and comprehensive monitoring and logging. This user interface acts as a singular control hub, simplifying operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

Enterprises that want to set up a private wireless network can do so on their own or outsource it to a hyperscaler like IBM. Hyperscalers end up partnering with a CSP to build and manage these networks. It is very important to make sure that the network is built on a flexible platform and can be scaled in the future. Though enterprises should be cognizant of costs, more enterprises are choosing PWNs because they provide a secure and reliable alternative to a public network.